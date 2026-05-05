Manchester City’s Title Hopes Dented in Dramatic Draw Against Everton

A late equaliser from Jeremy Doku salvaged a point for Manchester City against Everton, but the draw leaves their Premier League title defense in jeopardy. City now trail Arsenal by five points with only one game in hand.

Manchester City ’s Premier League title defense suffered a significant setback following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton at Goodison Park . The result leaves Pep Guardiola ’s side trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points with only one game in hand, severely diminishing their chances of retaining the championship.

The match unfolded as a tale of two halves, with City initially appearing to be in control, but a stunning second-half performance from Everton, punctuated by three goals in a blistering 13-minute spell, turned the contest on its head. City winger Jeremy Doku managed to salvage a point with a late equaliser, his second goal of the game, but the draw felt like a defeat for the reigning champions.

The first half saw City dominate possession and create several scoring opportunities, with Doku opening the scoring with a well-taken finish. However, Everton remained resolute in defense, frustrating City’s attacking efforts and limiting them to a single goal. The second half witnessed a remarkable transformation from Sean Dyche’s Everton side. They emerged with renewed energy and intensity, pressing City relentlessly and forcing errors.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized, sparking a wave of momentum for the home team. Jack Harrison then put Everton ahead, followed swiftly by a third goal from Beto, leaving City reeling and their title hopes hanging by a thread. Guardiola’s side struggled to cope with Everton’s aggressive approach and found themselves unable to regain control of the midfield. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to break down Everton’s stubborn defense until Doku’s late intervention.

Following the match, Guardiola acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, admitting that his team’s title fate now rests on results elsewhere. He emphasized the importance of winning their remaining Premier League fixtures, starting with their upcoming clash against Brentford, but conceded that their margin for error has all but disappeared. Doku echoed his manager’s sentiments, expressing disappointment at the dropped points but remaining optimistic about their chances.

He stressed the team’s commitment to fighting until the very end, both for themselves and for their loyal fans. The draw at Goodison Park represents a major blow to City’s title aspirations, and they will need a significant turnaround in form, coupled with favorable results from their rivals, if they are to have any chance of lifting the Premier League trophy once again. The remaining matches will be crucial, and the pressure is now firmly on City to deliver.

The team’s ability to respond to this setback will be a defining moment in their season. The performance highlighted Everton’s resilience and tactical discipline, while exposing vulnerabilities in City’s defense and midfield. The game served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Premier League and the challenges of maintaining consistency throughout a long and demanding season. Tunde Eludini, a Senior Correspondent for PREMIUM TIMES specializing in sports, reported on this pivotal match





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