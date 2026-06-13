Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali, Clocks 60

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali, has clocked 60 years of age. In a recent interview, he shared his life experiences, career, and experiences spanning journalism, leadership, and public service.

Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali M. Ali , who clocked 60 on June 7, 2026, tells GIFT HABIB about his life, career, and experiences spanning journalism, leadership, and public service .

Back at your formative years, what were some of the defining experiences that shaped your character and ambitions? Well, looking back, I would say my upbringing was quite interesting in that I had multiple socialisation experiences. At one point, I was with my parents; at another, I was with my grandparents. I spent part of my early life with my grandparents in the walled city of Kano, which was a very conservative setting.

That period shaped me in many ways. I remember that on our way back from school at that time, we were sometimes stoned because we attended Western schools after Arabic school. This was in the 1970s. I actually took myself there as a child because I was fascinated by Western education.

I used to go to school on my own, even before being formally registered. Later, I was officially enrolled at Jakara Primary School in Kano. At some point, I joined my parents in Lagos. That was when I had a brief stint at a Catholic school called St. George's.

But we had to return to Kano after General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated in 1976. I was barely 10 years old then. All of these gave me exposure that I would not ordinarily have had. While in Lagos, I encountered different cultures and had to adapt quickly.

I could barely speak or understand English at the time, but over time, I picked up, along with other languages, because we were living in a cosmopolitan environment. My childhood was a mixed experience. I was always fascinated by television and wanted to become a newscaster. Most of my idols were on television at the time.

I grew up watching people like Peter Enahoro and Julie Coker, among others, and they made a strong impression on me. My interest in journalism actually began in secondary school. I studied sciences, and my father initially wanted me to become a medical doctor. But my fascination with journalism and broadcasting was irresistible, so I eventually moved from sciences to humanities.

I was among the leading students, particularly in language. I was the best in English and won several essay and writing competitions. In the debating society, I was always among the best. Because of my exposure, I was seen differently in various environments.

I had friends across different cultures, and I learnt early on to see the world in broader terms, not in black and white, but like a rainbow. You learn to appreciate different cultures and languages. I attended Rumfa College in Kano. It is a unity school that has produced many prominent Nigerians, including the late General Sani Abacha and the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

Rumfa College is nearly 100 years old. It was established in 1927 as a unity school where children from both rich and poor backgrounds studied together. We all blended, and many of us remain friends to this day. We were taught by foreign teachers, and my set produced outstanding individuals, including military officers such as former Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd.

), among others. We also produced academics such as Professors Abdurrahman Sheshe, now the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano; Faruk Sarkin Fada; and many others. I later attended Bayero University, Kano, for my first degree in English. I was advised to study the language first before the technicalities.

I had a strong flair for writing and communication, and even in secondary school and university, we were already writing for magazines and newspapers. Which other key people served as your support system while growing up? My grandparents were there. My maternal grandfather was a merchant and a very generous man.

No matter how wealthy you were, whenever you visited him, he would still give you something. It was he who once said, because I was always asking questions, I would either end up working with the He was part of my support system.

Then there were community influences as well. Back then, every child belonged to the community, so there was always support. My peers were also fiercely competitive. If someone scored 70 per cent, you wanted to score 80 per cent.

We pushed each other. Looking back, it yielded results. Many of them went on to become permanent secretaries, army generals, academics and so on. Some of my older cousins also played important roles in my upbringing.

So, yes, that support system was very strong. How did you meet your wife, and what role has she played in your personal growth and professional development over the years? I never thought she would become my wife. We were family friends.

She actually saw me as a big brother. She was much younger, and I thought of her as a younger sister. There is about a 10-year age difference between us. But eventually, things changed, and we ended up together.

I never imagined we would marry. My wife played a crucial role in my growth and development. She encouraged me to pursue my passion for journalism, and she has been my rock ever since. She has been instrumental in my career growth, and I am grateful to have her by my side.

She has always been supportive of my decisions, and I appreciate her for that. I have to say that I have been very fortunate to have her in my life. She has been a source of inspiration and motivation for me, and I will always be grateful to her. She has been my partner in every sense of the word, and I am proud to call her my wife.

She has been a great support system for me, and I don't know what I would do without her. I have to say that I have been very lucky to have her in my life. She has been a great source of comfort and strength for me, and I will always be grateful to her. She has been instrumental in my career growth, and I appreciate her for that.

I have to say that I have been very fortunate to have her in my life. She has been a source of inspiration and motivation for me, and I will always be grateful to her. She has been my partner in every sense of the word, and I am proud to call her my wife. She has been a great support system for me, and I don't know what I would do without her.

I have to say that I have been very lucky to have her in my life. She has been a great source of comfort and strength for me, and I will always be grateful to her





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