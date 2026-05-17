Bruno Fernandes, the key player for Manchester United, produced a remarkable assist as United secured third place with a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. The assist was crucial as Bryan Mbeumo scored the third goal for United, following a cross from the talented Portuguese. The game had a number of exciting moments, including Luke Shaw's volley and Mbeumo's handball. United secured their principal targets in recent weeks, with Forest only guaranteeing survival last week. Both sides had a number of chances, but Forest were unable to take advantage, with Forest's late dramatic comebacks denying them a crucial point. Fernandes also equaled the Premier League record for assists, becoming the first footballer to adapt the feat.

Bruno Fernandes , the talented footballer for Manchester United , registered his 20th assist of the Premier League season, equaling the joint league record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

This remarkable achievement occurred as United secured third place with a thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. The assist was a crucial contribution as Bryan Mbeumo scored the third goal for United, following a cross from Fernandes. The game had a number of compelling moments, including Luke Shaw's volley in the fifth minute that put United ahead, Mbeumo's handball that went unpunished, and a rare occurrence where VAR did not overturn Michael Salisbury's decision to award a goal.

Other notable moments included Matheus Cunha's strike and Forest's late dramatic comebacks. United's impressive run since Michael Carrick took charge in January continued, with his expected two-year contract extension to remain in charge at Old Trafford. The mood was celebratory, with Bruno Fernandes setting a new assist record for the Premier League for the season





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