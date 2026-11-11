Manchester United sack Michael Carrick, Pochettino leading candidate to replace him

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick after a poor run left the club in the relegation zone, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the leading candidate to take over.

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick after a poor run of results left the club in the Premier League relegation zone, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the leading candidate to replace him.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported on Thursday that United had reached the decision to remove Carrick following discussions among the club's hierarchy. The development comes after Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford left United 18th in the league table. Carrick's team have gone eight Premier League matches without a win, while their victory over Roma last week was their only success in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Also read Pochettino poised to replace Carrick as Manchester United coach amid talks

Manchester United Target Pochettino

They won only one of their first 10 Premier League matches this season and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton. Manchester United had reached an agreement in principle with Pochettino to become the club's next head coach, with some details still being finalised through his representatives. Discussions with the United States Soccer Federation over his possible release from his current contract are expected to intensify.

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Pochettino, who currently manages the United States men's national team, is United's preferred replacement. The Argentine is under contract with US Soccer until the 2030 World Cup, but United would have to activate a buyout clause worth about $10m, or £7.4m, to secure his release. The financial requirement is not considered a major obstacle for United, though the main challenge is agreeing on the timing of his departure.

Pochettino was scheduled to lead the United States in two matches against Haiti on Saturday and Wednesday. His long-time assistant, Jesus Perez, and other members of his coaching staff are also expected to join him at Old Trafford. Sources indicated Pochettino was ready to take over once outstanding logistical issues were resolved should United make the expected decision to part ways with Carrick.

Pochettino Preferred Replacement

Carrick took charge of training at the club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday even as United moved closer to securing Pochettino as a potential replacement. No final decision had been announced at that stage, but United's move to secure an agreement with Pochettino suggested the club were preparing for a change in leadership.

Meanwhile, US Soccer confirmed that a planned media session with players on Wednesday had been cancelled in observance of Veterans Day. The cancellation also prevented the possibility of players being questioned about reports linking their manager with a return to club football. Pochettino guided Tottenham to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool, and won the French Ligue 1 title during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. He also previously managed Chelsea.

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Carrick Recent Coaching History

Carrick was appointed United's permanent head coach on a two-year contract in May after an impressive interim spell following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January. The former United midfielder helped the club finish third in the Premier League last season. United collected 39 points from their final 17 matches after Carrick took charge, and his side recorded victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea during that run.

However, their form deteriorated sharply in the new campaign. Carrick made 464 appearances for United as a player, winning five Premier League titles during his 12-year spell at the club. He also briefly served as caretaker head coach following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure in November 2021. His departure makes him the latest manager to leave United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The club have had six permanent managers in that period and have not finished higher than second in the Premier League.