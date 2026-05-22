Man Sues over 18-Year Detention without Trial

Gospel Kinanee, a 32-year-old man, has filed a suit against the Federal Government, the Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Rivers State Government, demanding N10bn compensation for allegedly spending 18 years in a correctional facility without trial after being detained as a teenager.

A 32-year-old man, Gospel Kinanee, who allegedly spent 18 years in a correctional facility without trial after being detained as a teenager, has sued the Federal Government, the Nigeria n Correctional Service and the Rivers State Government, demanding N10bn compensation.

Kinanee was allegedly arrested at the age of 14 and incarcerated in a correctional facility in Rivers State for nearly two decades without trial, record or trace. The suit, marked PHC/1265/FHR/2026, was instituted by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Haven360 Community Impact Initiative, on behalf of Kinanee at the Rivers State High Court. In the originating motion dated April 13, 2026, Kinanee accused the respondents of unlawful arrest, detention, imprisonment, abuse, physical and mental degradation and humiliation.

Kinanee, among other reliefs, is seeking N10bn as ‘general, compensatory, aggravated, exemplary and punitive damages for the mental, physical, financial, emotional and psychological torture and hardship’ he allegedly suffered. Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, Kinanee’s counsel, Cyrus Onu, alleged that his client’s prolonged detention led to the deterioration of his mental health and caused severe psychological trauma. All rights reserved





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