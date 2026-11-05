Police arrest man, 28, for stabbing neighbour, 21, to death over roasted meat in Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command arrested Ibrahim Augustine, 28, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour Haggai Markus, 21, to death during an argument over roasted meat in Mubi North. The suspect and case file will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Augustine, for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old neighbour, Haggai Markus, to death over roasted meat in Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, November 5. He said the incident occurred at Mararaban Vimtim on Wednesday at about 8pm. The suspect and the deceased reportedly had a disagreement over roasted meat allegedly taken from a butcher's table. The argument reportedly turned violent when Augustine allegedly used a knife to stab Markus in the chest.

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According to the statement, the incident was reported to the police at about 8:45pm on the same date by the deceased's father, identified as Markus Gabo. The statement had earlier indicated the report was made at about 2045hrs. Police operatives attached to the Mubi North Division visited the scene after receiving the report. They found Markus lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Knife Recovered As Suspect Taken Into Custody

One sharp knife was recovered as an exhibit, and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. Photographs of the scene were taken. The corpse was evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, where a medical doctor confirmed the victim dead. The command said the suspect and the case file would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

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The statement also said the suspect and the case diary would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department. The command said the suspect, alongside the case file, would be transferred to the department. The Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Kabir Hassan, commiserated with the deceased's family. He assured the public that justice would be served.

Police Chief Urges Peaceful Dispute Resolution

Hassan urged residents to settle disputes peacefully and report disagreements to the police instead of resorting to violence. He further warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands. The police commissioner stressed the importance of resolving disputes through lawful means. He called on residents to embrace peaceful dispute resolution and report disagreements to the police rather than resorting to violence.

Recall that on Sunday, the PUNCH reported that a farmer, Samson Gabriel, was hacked to death by his neighbour, Lekan Oyebamiji, following a disagreement over money in Akinlalu, Osun State. Residents of the community said the killing had triggered tension, forcing some people living near the two men to leave their homes for fear of being arrested by the police.