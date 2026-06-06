Man Sentenced to Life for Vauxhall Murder Over Money Dispute

A man has received a life sentence for stabbing another man to death in Vauxhall after an argument about a debt. The court rejected the attacker's self-defence claim, with evidence showing the victim was stabbed from behind. The victim's widow described the profound impact of her loss. Police highlighted the perpetrator's attempts to mislead investigators.

Fawaz Abdulkareem, 36, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Daniel Manuel, 32, following a fatal stabbing in a Vauxhall flat after a dispute over a debt.

The incident occurred at a flat on Bondway in south London. Abdulkareem was unanimously convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 21 May. He was arrested at the scene and charged the next day. Investigators reported that he attempted to mislead police and dispose of the weapon by throwing it from a 14th-floor window.

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton, who led the investigation, stated, "Daniel was murdered in a moment of extreme violence by a man he thought was his friend.

" He added, "Abdulkareem tried to deceive police, recklessly throwing the murder weapon from the window of the 14th floor of a tower block and cruelly claiming it was Daniel who had attacked him. " The officer continued, "Met detectives saw through his lies and worked hard to secure a conviction. Abdulkareem's claims of self-defence were dismissed by the jury.

" Daniel's wife, Zulal, gave emotional testimony, saying, "Daniel was not just my husband, he was my partner, my home, my emotional safety and the person I built my entire life around. " She added, "This loss has affected every part of my life, emotionally, physically, financially and I am still trying to survive the aftermath of it.

" According to police, Daniel was found with three stab wounds in the lobby of the building after officers were called at 05:38hrs and arrived within minutes to provide emergency first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics' efforts. The attack followed an evening at a nightclub, after which the men returned to the flat where the dispute escalated. Evidence indicated the victim was likely stabbed while his back was turned, contradicting the defendant's claim of self-defence.

Abdulkareem's sentence includes a minimum term of 17 years before parole consideration. The case underscores the tragic consequences of disputes over money and the importance of thorough police work in securing justice





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Murder Life Sentence Vauxhall Debt Dispute Self-Defence Stabbing London Crime Court Conviction

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