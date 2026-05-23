Man Sentenced to Death for Murder in Nigeria

Taiwo Agboola has been sentenced to death for the murder of Jadesola Olubayo in Nigeria's Osun State. The murder occurred in Olokemeji Village, Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area.
A 30-year-old man, Taiwo Agboola , has been sentenced to death in Nigeria 's Osun State for the murder of a 62-year-old woman, Mrs Jadesola Olubayo . Agboola was accused of killing Olubayo on October 11, 2023, at a palm oil processing site in Olokemeji Village, Ifetedo, Ife South Local Government Area.
The defendant was charged with attempted rape, indecent assault on a female, and murder. After a trial, the High Court in Ile-Ife found him guilty and sentenced him to 14 years in prison for attempted rape, two years for indecent assault, and death for murder
Man Sentenced Death Murder Nigeria State Agboola Jadesola Olubayo Palmoil Oil Processing Factory
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