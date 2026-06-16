Man's Primary Responsibility in Marriage is Spiritual Leadership, Not Financial Provision - Cleric

A Nigerian cleric has emphasized the importance of spiritual leadership in marriage, stating that it is not financial provision or emotional expression that should be prioritized.

A Nigerian cleric, Bisi Adewale, has said that a man's primary responsibility in marriage is not financial provision or emotional expression , but spiritual leadership . Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media on Tuesday, Adewale argued that many men place emphasis on providing for their families and loving their wives while neglecting their relationship with God.

All men in the house, please listen to this. The first duty of a man in marriage is not to provide. The first duty of a man in marriage is not to love his wife. The first duty of a man in marriage is to be a priest of the family.

If you love your wife without loving God, very soon you will be wicked to that woman because you won't even know how to love her. Because your love will be selfish love, demanding love. Very soon you are going to hurt her deeply. Referencing biblical teachings, he urged men and intending husbands to prioritise their relationship with God.

Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and every other thing shall be added. He further described marriage as one of the blessings that follow a life centred on faith, adding: Marriage is other things added. Hannah Johnson is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over three years of professional experience in reporting, storytelling, and digital content creation.

She blends traditional reporting skills with a modern, digital-first approach to journalism, producing content tailored for both web and social platforms. Hannah is skilled at turning complex topics into clear, engaging, and relatable stories that resonate with a wide audience. Her work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a strong commitment to accurate, audience-focused journalism





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Man's Primary Responsibility In Marriage Spiritual Leadership Financial Provision Emotional Expression

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