22-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Stealing from Church and Mosque in Ogun

Atofeyinti Gafar was sentenced to two years imprisonment without an option for a fine after pleading guilty to stealing valuables worth over N1.7 million from a church and a mosque in Abeokuta. The defendant was arrested by vigilante officers following the burglaries in Itoko Area.

A magistrate sitting in Isabo has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Atofeyinti Gafar, to two years' imprisonment for stealing valuables worth over N1.7 million from a church and a mosque in Ogun State.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy, burglary, and stealing. Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Lawal, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May and on October 18, at about 6:00 am, in the Itoko Area of Abeokuta. He informed the court that the defendant allegedly committed these crimes during these specific timeframes.

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Church Stealing Items Value

Lawal said the defendant unlawfully entered the premises of C & S Orisun Ibukun Goshen Church with the intent to steal. He stated that the defendant stole an amplifier engine valued at N350,000, a 6 by 6 foam valued at N250,000, and two speakers valued at N200,000. Other items taken during the church burglary included a stove and cooking utensils valued at N170,000, two bells valued at N40,000, and some quantity of wire valued at N50,000.

The prosecutor alleged that these items were removed without permission from the religious facility. The prosecutor further alleged that on October 18, the defendant broke into the property of Allahu Rahamon Islamic Society with intent to steal. According to the prosecution, the defendant stole an amplifier engine valued at N450,000 and four speakers valued at N250,000 during this second incident. He said the defendant was apprehended by vigilante officers, leading to his arrest.

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This capture by local security personnel brought the case to the attention of the police, who subsequently charged the young man in court. Lawal said the offences committed contravened Sections 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006. These legal provisions address the specific acts of burglary and conspiracy to steal property from places of worship. Delivering her judgment on Tuesday, Magistrate Miss O.T.

Magistrate Sentences Defendant Years

Odubanjo convicted the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the charges. She found the evidence presented by the prosecution sufficient to support the guilty plea entered by the accused. Odubanjo subsequently sentenced the defendant to two years' imprisonment for conspiracy and stealing, with no option of a fine on each count. The sentence reflects the severity of the crimes committed against two distinct religious institutions.

The court's decision underscores the legal consequences of targeting sacred sites and stealing from religious communities. The two-year term serves as a punitive measure for the financial and spiritual losses suffered by the victims.