Kano Correctional Service Arrests Man for Attempted Hemp Smuggle

The Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano has arrested a 40-year-old man for attempting to throw suspected Indian hemp into a medium security custodial centre. The suspect has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Kano State Command, has arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected cannabis into a custodial facility in the state.

This incident occurred around noon on Sunday at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, located in Kurmawa, Kano. The suspect was reportedly intercepted while attempting to throw the prohibited substance into the facility through their vigilance and swift response. The command's Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Kofarnassarawa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday. He confirmed that officers of the Armed Squad Unit foiled the attempt to introduce illicit substances into the prison environment.

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Suspect Arrested at Custodial Centre

According to Kofarnassarawa, the suspect, who resides in Janguza Quarters in Kano, was apprehended by officers following their vigilance and prompt response. The operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Commander of the Armed Squad Unit, CSC Usman M. Sale. The Controller of Corrections in the state, Ahmed Yusuf-Lakpene, commended the officers for their alertness and professionalism. He stated that their intervention prevented prohibited substances from entering the facility and compromising its security protocols.

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Yusuf-Lakpene reiterated the command's zero-tolerance stance on the introduction of illicit drugs and other prohibited materials into correctional centres. He warned the public against activities capable of undermining security within the facilities and urged them to desist from such attempts. The suspect has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and necessary legal action. Yusuf-Lakpene reaffirmed the service's commitment to strengthening security across custodial facilities to ensure a safe environment.

Command Warns Against Contraband Attempts

This environment is essential for the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates under the custody of the state. The incident highlights the ongoing efforts by correctional services to maintain order and prevent contraband from reaching inmates.