Imo Police Arrest Man, 26, For Pushing Girlfriend's Sister, 17, From Two-Storey Building

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 26-year-old Ifeanyi Joseph for allegedly pushing 17-year-old Chiamaka Chukwuokore from a two-storey building in Owerri, leaving her in critical condition.

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, for allegedly pushing a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, from a two-storey building in Owerri, Imo State.

The victim is currently in critical condition at a hospital where she is receiving treatment. The command's spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest on Monday. He said the suspect was rescued from an angry mob that attempted to lynch him after the incident. According to the police statement, the incident occurred on November 1, 2026, at about 1300 hours along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu in Owerri.

Also read Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Pushing 17-Year-Old Girl From 2-Storey Building In Imo

Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Pushing Teen from Building

It followed an alleged altercation between the suspect and the victim. The statement read, The Imo State Police Command has arrested one Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, aged 26, following allegations that he pushed a 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, said to be the niece of his girlfriend, from a two-storey building. The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Earlier reports stated that the victim was the younger sister of Joseph's girlfriend.

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The suspect allegedly attempted to have sexual intercourse with the young woman after her sister travelled, leaving her at home with him. She reportedly rejected his advances, which led to a confrontation during which he pushed her. Following the incident, an angry mob mobilised and attempted to lynch the suspect.

However, the prompt intervention of police operatives led to his successful rescue before he was taken into custody. The suspect is currently undergoing investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to facilitate necessary legal action. Further details about the victim's condition were not immediately available, though police say she remains in critical condition. The command called on the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the incident.

Public Warned Against Unverified Reports as Investigation Proceeds

It urged members of the public to exercise restraint and rely on official sources for accurate updates. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, assured the public that the incident was being thoroughly investigated. He said all necessary steps would be taken to establish the facts and ensure that justice was served in accordance with the law. The CP appealed to members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

He urged them to allow the police to carry out their duties professionally, adding that further developments would be communicated in due course. The suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident and handed over to operatives of the Imo State Police Command. The police have not disclosed further details about the ongoing investigation.