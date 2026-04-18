Man Arraigned for Alleged N25.6 Million Bean Fraud in Borno

Mohammed Abdullahi Korimi has been brought before the Borno State High Court on charges of criminal misappropriation and obtaining by false pretenses, accused of defrauding a victim of N25.6 million through a fraudulent transaction involving 400 bags of beans. He pleaded not guilty and has been remanded pending a bail hearing.

The Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) has initiated legal proceedings against Mohammed Abdullahi Korimi, presenting him before the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri.

Mr. Korimi faces serious allegations of defrauding an individual of N25.6 million, which was specifically tied to a transaction involving 400 bags of beans. The EFCC, in a formal statement, confirmed that Korimi was brought before Justice Aisha Kumaliya on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The charges leveled against him are twofold: criminal misappropriation and obtaining by false pretenses, both significant financial crimes. According to the commission's investigation, the defendant is accused of duping his victim out of a substantial sum, N25,647,000.00, by falsely representing a business deal.

A specific charge outlined in court detailed how Korimi, on or around July 2025 in Maiduguri, Borno State, allegedly acted with the intent to defraud. He is accused of obtaining 400 bags of beans, collectively valued at N25,647,000.00, from Maina Hassan Madube. The false pretense involved an assurance that these beans would be supplied to customers in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, with payment expected within one week.

The EFCC asserts that this representation was known by Korimi to be false, constituting an offense under the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006, specifically sections 1(1) and punishable under section 1(3). Upon the reading of the charges in court, Mohammed Abdullahi Korimi entered a plea of not guilty.

In response to the plea, the prosecution counsel, S.O. Saka, requested that the court set a date for the trial to commence. Furthermore, the prosecution sought the remand of the defendant in a correctional facility pending the conclusion of further legal proceedings.

Justice Kumaliya responded by adjourning the case until April 22, 2026, specifically to hear the bail application. She also issued an order for the defendant to be held in custody at the Maiduguri Maximum Correctional Facility.

The origin of this case, as detailed by the EFCC, stems from an alleged business arrangement where the defendant secured 400 bags of beans, valued at N25,647,000, for delivery to a client in Sango-Ota, Ogun State. However, it is alleged that Korimi failed to honor the agreed-upon terms and deliver the goods as promised, leading to the current legal action.

The court's decision to remand the defendant highlights the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of the EFCC to prosecuting financial crimes. The upcoming hearing will focus on the defendant's request for bail, after which the trial proper will commence, with both the prosecution and defense expected to present their cases.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to combat fraud and protect citizens from financial malfeasance, particularly within business transactions that involve significant monetary sums and valuable commodities like agricultural produce.





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EFCC Fraud Beans Borno State High Court Criminal Misappropriation

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