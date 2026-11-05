Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man Over Stabbing Death of Neighbour in Adamawa

Ibrahim Augustine, 28, was arrested in Mubi North, Adamawa State, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour Haggai Markus, 21, to death over roasted meat. Police say the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Augustine, for allegedly stabbing his 21-year-old neighbour, Haggai Markus, to death following a dispute over roasted meat in Mubi North Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroji, said in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred at Mararaban Vimtim on Wednesday at about 8pm. Both the suspect and the deceased lived at the same address, Mararaban Vimtim, Mubi North. According to Nguroji, the disagreement reportedly started over roasted meat taken from a butcher's table before escalating into a fatal confrontation.

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Suspect Stabbed Victim in Chest

"In the course of the misunderstanding, the suspect allegedly used a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest," the statement said. The incident was reported to the police at about 2045hrs on the same date by the father of the deceased, one Markus Gabo. The earlier report said the police received the report around 8:45pm.

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After the case was reported, operatives attached to the Mubi North Divisional Police Headquarters promptly visited the scene and found the lifeless body of the victim lying in a pool of blood.

"One sharp knife was recovered as an exhibit, and the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody. Photographs of the scene were taken. The corpse was evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, where a medical doctor confirmed the victim dead," the statement added. The command said the suspect and the case diary would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

Police Commiserate with Victim Family

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, CP Kabir Hassan, commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured members of the public that justice would be served. Hassan also cautioned residents against resorting to violence during disagreements, urging them to embrace peaceful means of resolving disputes and report cases to the police where necessary. The police urged members of the public to always resolve disputes peacefully and report disagreements to the police rather than resort to violence.