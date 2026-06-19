Maltina Teacher of the Year Serah Yusuf Launches SEED Foundation to Transform Slum Education

Serah Yusuf, the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year, has unveiled the SEED Foundation to boost education, digital literacy, and empowerment for children in underserved and slum communities. The initiative was launched in Abuja with scholarship awards, book launches, and digital device donations.

Serah Yusuf , the Maltina Teacher of the Year 2025, has launched a new initiative called the Sustainable Education and Empowerment through Digital Foundation (SEED Foundation) to improve access to quality education for children in underserved and slum communities.

The foundation was unveiled in Abuja, where Yusuf emphasized its focus on transforming slum communities through education, digital literacy, mentorship, leadership development, and empowerment programs. Yusuf, who teaches at Wisdom International School of Excellence in Abuja, won the N10 million grand prize at the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition in November 2025. Having risen from a slum background herself, she has long been an advocate for underprivileged children.

Her earlier Voice from the Slum Initiative provided financial aid, textbooks, school fees, uniforms, and sanitary pads to those in need. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Yusuf said the SEED Foundation aims to reshape the future of children in disadvantaged communities by expanding their learning opportunities. She stated that many children with potential are held back by circumstances beyond their control, and collective action is needed to bridge the educational gap.

Yusuf noted, ‘SEED Foundation was established to ensure that children in slum and underserved communities are not defined by their environment but by their potential. Through education, digital skills, mentorship, and empowerment, we want them to see beyond their current realities and embrace a future filled with possibilities.

’ During the event, she also launched her educational book, Practical English Made Easy for Nigerian Students: Integrating Digital Tools for JSS 1-SSS 3, designed to make English learning practical and relevant in the digital age. She honored outstanding young creative writers to promote literacy, creativity, critical thinking, and effective communication.

Additionally, Yusuf presented a fully funded scholarship to Ayodele Grate, covering education from junior secondary school to university, supported by Kabir Abass and the management of Wisdom International School of Excellence. The SEED Foundation also provided digital devices to Noko Modester and Uche Destiny, students who were mentored by Yusuf and won the PLAN International Nigeria Debate and Quizzes Competition 2025 after six months of digital literacy training.

Yusuf expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative for providing a platform to amplify her impact in education and community development. She also thanked the school management, members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, family, mentors, colleagues, and other stakeholders. The event drew educators, community leaders, government representatives, parents, and learners, marking a milestone in promoting inclusive education and empowering children in underserved communities





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Serah Yusuf SEED Foundation Maltina Teacher Of The Year Education In Slums Digital Literacy

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