Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition Commences

The 12th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has commenced, with entries open from Thursday, 3 June 2026, to Friday, 7 August 2026. The competition aims to identify, recognize, and reward outstanding secondary school teachers for their contributions to shaping the nation's future.

The 12th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has commenced, with entries open from Thursday, 3 June 2026, to Friday, 7 August 2026.

The competition aims to identify, recognize, and reward outstanding secondary school teachers for their contributions to shaping the nation's future. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, Uaboi Agbebaku, noted that the competition is a vital platform for celebrating teachers whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation's education system.

The overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of ten million naira, including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year's supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunity overseas. The winner's school would also receive an infrastructure project valued at 30 million naira. The competition is supported by reputable organizations, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace.

The guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students. He emphasized that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria's future. The competition remains one of the flagship interventions in the education sector, with the goal of celebrating teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund expressed profound appreciation to all the partners for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative. The competition is a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying, recognizing, and rewarding outstanding secondary school teachers for their invaluable contributions to shaping the nation's future. The competition is a vital platform for celebrating teachers whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation's education system.

The overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of ten million naira, including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year's supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunity overseas. The winner's school would also receive an infrastructure project valued at 30 million naira. The competition is supported by reputable organizations, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace.

The guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students. He emphasized that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria's future. The competition remains one of the flagship interventions in the education sector, with the goal of celebrating teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund expressed profound appreciation to all the partners for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative. The competition is a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying, recognizing, and rewarding outstanding secondary school teachers for their invaluable contributions to shaping the nation's future. The competition is a vital platform for celebrating teachers whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation's education system.

The overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of ten million naira, including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year's supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunity overseas. The winner's school would also receive an infrastructure project valued at 30 million naira. The competition is supported by reputable organizations, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace.

The guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students. He emphasized that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria's future. The competition remains one of the flagship interventions in the education sector, with the goal of celebrating teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund expressed profound appreciation to all the partners for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative. The competition is a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying, recognizing, and rewarding outstanding secondary school teachers for their invaluable contributions to shaping the nation's future. The competition is a vital platform for celebrating teachers whose dedication, innovation, and commitment continue to transform lives and strengthen the nation's education system.

The overall winner for the 2026 edition would receive a cash prize of ten million naira, including a brand new Honda HR-V, a year's supply of Maltina, and a capacity development training opportunity overseas. The winner's school would also receive an infrastructure project valued at 30 million naira. The competition is supported by reputable organizations, including Honda Automobile West Africa Limited, Union Bank Plc, and Air Peace.

The guest speaker, Azeez Saheed, underscored the significant role of teachers in shaping the future of young students. He emphasized that investing in teachers is an investment in Nigeria's future. The competition remains one of the flagship interventions in the education sector, with the goal of celebrating teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund expressed profound appreciation to all the partners for their invaluable support in advancing the initiative





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12th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition Launched by Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust FundThe competition is open to all secondary school teachers in Nigeria and aims to celebrate teachers who go beyond the classroom to inspire excellence, nurture future leaders, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

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