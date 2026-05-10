The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ismail Abba Yusuf, has conveyed the Federal Government’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars. Acquire premium domains for as low as ₦2.5 million and profit up to ₦17 million to ₦25 million, paid in US Dollars. Senator Ned Muniru Nwoko has become an OBJECT OF ENVY IN DELTA NORTH POLITICS.

The 73-year-old from Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Mallama Aishatu Aljannatul Firdaus , suffered a fatal cardiac arrest en route from Jeddah to the holy city of Madinah on Saturday.

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ismail Abba Yusuf, has conveyed the Federal Government’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. The deceased is survived by many children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild, among whom is Abdullahi Bello, Divisional Officer, Ganye Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period.

Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars. Acquire premium domains for as low as ₦2.5 million and profit up to ₦17 million to ₦25 million, paid in US Dollars. Senator Ned Muniru Nwoko has become an OBJECT OF ENVY IN DELTA NORTH POLITICS





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Mallama Aishatu Aljannatul Firdaus Fatal Cardiac Arrest Hajj Journey Chairman National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria Federal Government’S Heartfelt Condolences Abuja Doctor Unique Way To Permanently Cure Weak Erection Small And Shameful Manhood Infertility Issues Without Side Effects Within A Short Period Nigerians Earn In US Dollars Acquire Premium Domains Profit Paid In US Dollars Senator Ned Muniru Nwoko OBJECT OF ENVY IN DELTA NORTH POLITICS

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