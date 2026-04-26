Coordinated terror attacks in Mali have triggered accusations from Russia's Africa Corps, alleging Western involvement in a coup attempt. The situation highlights the growing proxy conflict between global powers in Africa and the fragile security landscape in the Sahel region.

Recent coordinated terror attacks across Mali , including the capital Bamako, have sparked a complex web of accusations and geopolitical implications. The attacks, carried out by al-Qaeda affiliated groups in the Sahel , targeted key facilities and government units, prompting a strong response from Mali an and allied forces.

The Russian paramilitary group, Africa Corps, has alleged that the attacks were a coup attempt orchestrated with support from Western intelligence services, specifically pointing fingers at Ukrainian and European mercenaries. According to Africa Corps, between 10,000 and 12,000 armed individuals attempted to seize control of vital infrastructure, including the presidential palace. They further claim that Ukrainian and European mercenaries, utilizing Western-origin surface-to-air missiles, participated in attacks in the cities of Kidal and Gao.

These allegations, however, remain unverified, and neither Ukrainian nor European authorities have issued a response. The situation in Mali is increasingly becoming a focal point for proxy conflicts between global powers, particularly Russia and Ukraine, with Africa serving as a new theatre for their rivalry. While concrete evidence of Ukrainian forces operating within Mali is lacking, reports suggest intelligence sharing occurred in 2024 related to previous operations.

The withdrawal of major European military forces from Mali, culminating in the closure of the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in May 2024 due to deteriorating relations with the military junta and growing ties with the Wagner Group, adds another layer of complexity. The European Union has condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with the Malian people, reaffirming its commitment to combating terrorism and promoting stability in the Sahel region.

Despite the accusations and ongoing conflict, Africa Corps asserts that it has maintained control of key positions and airfields, including vital assets in Kati, a significant garrison town. They claim to have neutralized over 1,000 terrorists during the attacks, but acknowledge the situation remains challenging, with some of their personnel sustaining injuries and requiring evacuation. The attacks and subsequent accusations highlight the fragile security landscape in Mali and the broader Sahel region.

The involvement of various actors, including al-Qaeda affiliates, Russian mercenaries, and potential Western involvement, creates a volatile environment with far-reaching consequences. The collapse of the EUTM and Mali’s increasing reliance on Wagner Group and now Africa Corps signals a shift in the country’s security partnerships and raises concerns about the future of international cooperation in the region.

The death of Mali’s defence minister, Sadio Camara, in a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) attack during the recent unrest underscores the severity of the security challenges facing the country. The situation demands a comprehensive and nuanced approach to address the root causes of instability, counter terrorism, and promote sustainable peace and security in Mali and the wider Sahel.

The allegations made by Africa Corps, while unconfirmed, necessitate thorough investigation and transparent communication to prevent further escalation and maintain regional stability. The future of Mali hinges on navigating these complex geopolitical dynamics and fostering inclusive governance that addresses the needs of all its citizens





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