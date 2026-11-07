Malami Urges Peaceful Politics as Atiku Is Presented to Kebbi ADC Supporters

Abubakar Malami condemns alleged intimidation, tear gas use and a demolition in Birnin Kebbi during ADC campaign events in Kebbi State linked to Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and former minister, has condemned alleged violence and intimidation during ADC campaign activities in Kebbi State. His remarks came as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was presented to party supporters ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Malami spoke on behalf of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and called on all parties to keep political competition peaceful.

In a statement, Malami thanked the people of Kebbi State for their massive turnout and support. He said the enthusiasm shown during the campaign had reaffirmed the determination of residents to pursue a better future for the state and the country. The event in Kebbi State became the immediate trigger for his criticism of the reported incidents that followed.

Also read Abubakar Malami Demands Probe Into ADC Campaign Violence In Kebbi

ADC Priorities and Atiku Abubakar's Leadership

Malami said the ADC is committed to building a Nigeria where citizens enjoy affordable living conditions, improved security, employment opportunities and accountable governance. He commended Atiku Abubakar for his leadership and his commitment to national renewal. He also acknowledged the contributions of the ADC National Chairman, whose name was not stated in the source text.

According to Malami, the party's priorities include addressing the rising cost of fuel, tackling insecurity and creating employment opportunities for Nigerians. He added that the ADC agenda also covers quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, improved security, local government autonomy and accountable governance. These goals form the policy basis that Malami said the party would present to voters.

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Alleged Attacks and the Malami Pressure Group Demolition

Malami expressed concern over reports that political thugs attacked members of the campaign convoy and destroyed media equipment. He also referred to reports that tear gas was deployed around areas occupied by members of the visiting delegation. He condemned the alleged incidents of intimidation, harassment and violence that he said took place during the campaign activities.

Malami said any involvement of government institutions or security agencies in such actions was unacceptable. He called for a thorough investigation into the reports. In particular, he condemned the reported demolition of the Malami Pressure Group (MPG) headquarters along the Sani Abacha Bypass in Birnin Kebbi, which he described as troubling.

The Kebbi State Government denied involvement in the demolition and attributed it to a private ownership dispute. Malami said that denial should not prevent transparency and accountability. He stated that political disagreement must never become an excuse for intimidation, destruction of property or suppression of lawful opposition.

Security Crisis and Calls for Democratic Conduct

Malami also highlighted the security and humanitarian challenges facing Kebbi State, including banditry, displacement, poverty, food insecurity and disruptions to agricultural activities. He pointed to a humanitarian intervention in March 2026 for victims of banditry in Shanga, Yauri and Bunza local government areas as evidence of the difficulties affected communities face.

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Malami urged the Kebbi State Government to prioritise the protection of farmers, access to quality education, affordable food and economic opportunities for young people. He said these measures should take precedence over actions capable of intimidating political opponents. He called on the Kebbi State Government, security agencies and political stakeholders to respect democratic principles, prevent political violence and guarantee citizens' freedom to take part in the electoral process.

Malami also urged ADC supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and law-abiding. He insisted that the party's pursuit of democratic change must be guided by responsible political engagement and respect for the rule of law. His statement framed the ADC campaign in Kebbi State as a test of whether the 2027 electoral process can proceed without violence.