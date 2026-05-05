Malami Urges ADC Members in Kebbi to Remain Steadfast

Former Attorney General Abubakar Malami has encouraged members of the African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State to stay united and focused despite current challenges, framing the situation as a test of resilience and a pathway to success.

Abubakar Malami , the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has issued a rallying cry to members and supporters of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) in Kebbi State , urging them to maintain their resolve amidst the difficulties the party is currently experiencing.

In a message disseminated through his official Facebook page, Malami emphasized the importance of unity and unwavering focus, framing the present circumstances not as a defeat but as a crucial juncture in the party’s development. He articulated a belief that the challenges confronting the ADC in Kebbi State serve as a vital test of its strength and a necessary precursor to ultimate triumph, famously stating that the greater the obstacle, the more rewarding the eventual victory.

Malami’s statement reflects a strategic attempt to bolster morale and prevent fragmentation within the party ranks during a potentially destabilizing period. He specifically highlighted that the current period of hardship will ultimately serve to fortify the ADC’s internal cohesion, deepen its commitment to its core principles, and clarify its overall political strategy. This perspective aims to reframe the narrative surrounding the party’s struggles, transforming them from signs of weakness into opportunities for growth and improvement.

The former minister’s message is a direct response to the internal and external pressures the ADC is facing in Kebbi State, which could include issues related to party leadership, membership disputes, or competition from other political entities. By directly addressing the supporters, Malami seeks to counteract any potential disillusionment and reinforce their dedication to the party’s objectives.

He understands that maintaining a strong base of committed supporters is essential for navigating these turbulent times and positioning the ADC for future success. Malami’s appeal extends beyond simply encouraging perseverance; he actively calls for a renewed commitment to the foundational ideals of the ADC. He implores party members throughout Kebbi State to bridge any divides, reaffirm their allegiance to the party’s principles, and collaborate effectively towards the realization of their shared political aspirations.

This emphasis on collective action underscores Malami’s understanding that individual efforts alone are insufficient to overcome the challenges at hand. He stresses the necessity of a unified front, where members work in concert, leveraging their diverse skills and resources to achieve common goals. The former minister’s call for unity is particularly significant in the context of political parties, which are often susceptible to internal conflicts and factionalism.

By urging members to close ranks, Malami aims to prevent the ADC from being weakened by internal strife, ensuring that it presents a cohesive and formidable force in the political arena. He also recognizes that a strong sense of shared purpose is crucial for attracting new members and garnering broader public support.

The appeal to ideals suggests a desire to remind members of the core values that initially drew them to the ADC, reinforcing their emotional connection to the party and motivating them to remain engaged. This is a common tactic used by political leaders to revitalize support during times of adversity, reminding followers of the bigger picture and the importance of their collective mission.

Furthermore, Malami expressed unwavering confidence in the ADC’s ability to not only weather the current storm but to emerge from it significantly strengthened and better prepared for future electoral contests. He directly addressed the people of Kebbi State, urging them to maintain their faith in the party and to continue their support, assuring them that victory is attainable through sustained perseverance and a unified, collaborative approach.

This message of optimism is intended to inspire hope and counteract any sense of despair that may be prevalent among supporters. Malami’s assurance that victory will be achieved through collective effort reinforces the importance of participation and encourages members to actively contribute to the party’s success. He positions the current challenges as temporary setbacks on the path to long-term achievement, framing the struggle as a necessary investment in the party’s future.

The former minister’s statement is a clear indication of his continued commitment to the ADC and his belief in its potential to become a major political force in Kebbi State. By publicly endorsing the party and encouraging its supporters, Malami is signaling his ongoing influence and his willingness to play a role in shaping its future direction.

His message serves as a powerful reminder that political success requires not only strategic planning and effective leadership but also the unwavering dedication and collective effort of its members and supporters. The overall tone of the message is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering faith in the ADC’s ultimate triumph





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Abubakar Malami ADC Kebbi State Politics African Democratic Congress Political Resilience Unity Perseverance Political Strategy Party Support

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