Makoko Graduates Earn First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University

Mustapha Oseni and Sisianu Melawakou graduate with First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University after receiving scholarships through Slum2School.

Mustapha Oseni and Sisianu Melawakou, two graduates from the Makoko community in Lagos, have officially completed their university education with First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University in Edo State. This academic milestone was achieved during the 2025/2026 academic session, marking a significant triumph for students who accessed formal education through the Slum2School organization.

Academic Excellence and Scholarships

Both graduates emerged among the top-performing students in their respective departments at the university. Mustapha Oseni graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, recording a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89. He emerged as the second-best graduating student in his department, demonstrating exceptional technical proficiency and academic discipline.

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Sisianu Melawakou earned her degree in Mass Communication with a CGPA of 4.57. Like Oseni, she finished as the second-best graduating student in her department. Their achievements highlight the effectiveness of targeted scholarship programs in empowering underrepresented communities to compete at the highest academic levels.

Overcoming Early Marriage and Tragedy

Sisianu Melawakou's journey into formal education began in 2012 when Slum2School enrolled her in school for the first time at the age of eight. The organization's founder, Otto Orondaam, revealed that Melawakou faced several severe setbacks during her schooling. These challenges included the threat of early marriage, which nearly forced her to drop out of the education system permanently.

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Despite these obstacles, she continued her studies and eventually secured a university scholarship through Slum2School's partnership with Benson Idahosa University. Otto Orondaam described her graduation as particularly fulfilling, noting that she was one of the children whose circumstances inspired him to leave his job in 2011 to establish the initiative.

Tech Passion and Personal Resilience

Mustapha Oseni's interest in technology shaped his educational path and influenced his choice of Computer Science as his degree. He joined Slum2School's digital learning programme in 2018 and quickly became one of its top learners. His passion for technology was so profound that it inspired the organization to launch a virtual learning classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic to support other students.

However, Oseni's final year at university was marked by a personal tragedy when he lost his mother. This event nearly caused him to abandon his studies entirely. Otto Orondaam recalled the difficulty of the situation, stating that it brought immense joy to learn that Oseni still graduated with First-Class Honours. The graduate's ability to persevere through grief while maintaining a 4.89 CGPA stands as a testament to his resilience.

Professional Aspirations and Leadership

Beyond their academic achievements, both graduates have begun pursuing active careers in their respective fields. Melawakou has expressed a strong passion for journalism and reporting. Her university experience involved extensive leadership, volunteering, and personal development alongside her academic work. She reflected on her LinkedIn post that she served, led, and built relationships while managing her studies.

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Oseni has already gained professional experience in the technology sector, specifically in product management. His journey from a child in the Makoko community to a top-tier graduate demonstrates the long-term impact of early intervention programs. The Slum2School organization continues to highlight their success as a model for educational inclusion in underserved areas of Lagos.