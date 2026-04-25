Makinde Warns of One-Party State Risk, Calls for Opposition Unity

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has cautioned that Nigeria risks sliding into a one-party state if opposition parties fail to overcome internal divisions and provide a credible alternative to the ruling APC. He addressed a national summit of opposition leaders in Ibadan, emphasizing the importance of a strong opposition for a healthy democracy.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has issued a stark warning about the potential erosion of Nigeria ’s democracy, emphasizing the critical role of a robust opposition in maintaining a healthy political system.

Addressing a national summit of opposition party leaders in Ibadan, Makinde cautioned that the increasing concentration of power within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), coupled with internal divisions and legal battles plaguing opposition parties, poses a significant threat to the nation’s democratic foundations. He articulated a concern that democracy isn’t abruptly dismantled but rather gradually weakened through a series of incremental steps, ultimately leading to a public perception that the system no longer serves their interests.

The governor highlighted the alarming trend of the APC controlling a majority of state governments and legislative bodies, while simultaneously observing the opposition’s struggles with internal strife and legal challenges, which collectively diminish their capacity to effectively challenge the ruling party and offer viable alternatives. Makinde underscored that a functioning democracy is fundamentally defined by the existence of genuine alternatives, empowering citizens with meaningful choices and fostering accountability.

He argued that the absence of a strong and unified opposition undermines these core principles, creating an environment where governance lacks sufficient scrutiny and citizens’ voices are marginalized. He specifically referenced Ibadan’s historical significance as a hub for political discourse and constitutional development, positioning the summit’s location as a symbolic reminder of the importance of continued engagement in shaping Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

The governor was keen to dispel any notions that the summit was motivated by personal ambition or targeted at any individual, asserting that its sole purpose was to safeguard democratic values and ensure Nigeria remains a competitive and accountable nation. He passionately urged opposition leaders to transcend their differences and collaborate in strengthening democratic institutions, warning that any weakening of the opposition, whether intentional or through neglect, would have far-reaching consequences for the entire political landscape.

He stated plainly that a democracy without opposition is not a democracy at all, but a dangerous slide towards a one-party state, a fate Nigeria must actively avoid. The summit drew a diverse array of prominent political figures from across the opposition spectrum, including former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, former Kano State Governor Rabi Kwankwaso, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Other notable attendees included former Senate President David Mark, elder statesman Jerry Gana, and a factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. The summit’s agenda encompassed a comprehensive examination of critical national issues, including governance, electoral integrity, the economy, and security. A distinguished panel of speakers was assembled to address these topics, featuring Chidi Odinkalu and Usman Bugaje on democratic governance, Mike Igini on credible elections, Pat Utomi on economic reforms, and Kabir Adamu on Nigeria’s security challenges.

The gathering represents a concerted effort to forge a united front within the opposition, aimed at revitalizing their collective strength and presenting a credible challenge to the ruling APC, ultimately safeguarding the future of Nigeria’s democratic system. The emphasis throughout the summit was on the necessity of collaborative action and a shared commitment to preserving the principles of open, competitive, and accountable governance





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