Governor Seyi Makinde issues a stark warning to the National Union of Road Transport Workers regarding violent agitation to reclaim motor parks in Oyo State.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has issued a stern warning to the National Union of Road Transport Workers, known by its acronym NURTW, and their supporters against attempting to seize control of motor parks through unlawful means. This directive comes amid rising tensions following reported threats by union members to forcibly reclaim these facilities across the state. Makinde explicitly cautioned transport workers against allowing themselves to be utilized as tools to destabilize the region or to revive the violent clashes that previously characterized historical struggles over park management.

Governor Condemns Exploitation of Youth

The governor delivered these remarks during a radio programme, reacting directly to the escalating rhetoric surrounding the potential takeover of garages and terminals. Speaking partly in Yoruba, Makinde questioned the moral justification for exposing the children of ordinary residents to violence and dangerous confrontations. He highlighted a stark contrast between the risks borne by local communities and the safety enjoyed by those allegedly promoting the agitation, noting that their own children are often traveling abroad and pursuing higher education in secure environments.

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Makinde recalled the dark period when control of motor parks was marked by violent confrontations and bloodshed. He argued that those currently seeking to return the state to such an era are no longer involving their own offspring in these dangerous endeavors. Instead, the governor asserted that these leaders are allegedly using the children of others to advance their personal interests and consolidate power. He challenged the instigators to reconsider their actions, insisting that the lives and futures of young people should not be sacrificed over battles for control of motor parks.

Admin Refuses to Tolerate Violence

Consequently, Governor Seyi Makinde declared that his administration will not tolerate any attempt to undermine public peace or disrupt social order. He warned unequivocally that anyone who engages in violence or violates the law will face the full consequences of the judicial system. The governor maintained that the Park Management System, introduced by his administration, remains the sole legal framework for regulating activities at motor parks in Oyo State. He emphasized that disputes over union leadership or facility control must be settled through legal channels rather than through violence or self-help.

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Furthermore, Makinde directed the relevant authorities to examine the legal issues surrounding the union's leadership claims. He referred to existing court judgments involving the organization, urging all parties to respect the rule of law. The governor stressed that transport workers must not be drawn into activities capable of disrupting the relative peace in the state. He reinforced the message that the state's commitment to order supersedes any internal union disputes that threaten public safety.

Security Presence Maintains Calm

Despite the threats issued by the NURTW to take over motor parks, there was reported calm at major terminals in Ibadan, including the Iwo Road and Challenge bus terminals. A visit to these locations revealed that commuters, visitors, travelers, and petty traders were conducting their businesses as usual, unaffected by the surrounding tensions. This normalcy stands in sharp contrast to the volatile atmosphere that had been anticipated by observers and residents alike.

Heavy security presence was observed in and around the parks to ensure this stability. Police Armoured Personnel Carriers were stationed at strategic locations near the parks, serving as a visible deterrent against any potential unrest. The deployment of these resources underscores the administration's readiness to protect infrastructure and citizens from any attempts to disrupt the status quo. The situation remains closely monitored as authorities await further developments in the dispute between the union and the state government.