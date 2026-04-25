Makinde Warns Against One-Party Rule, Cites 'Operation Wetie' Violence

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde cautioned against the dangers of one-party domination in Nigeria, referencing the violent 'Operation Wetie' era. Opposition leaders gathered in Ibadan and agreed to field a single presidential candidate in 2027. Pat Utomi highlighted the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State delivered a stern warning against the dangers of one-party dominance in Nigeria, referencing the violent period of “ Operation Wetie ” that plagued the South-West region in the mid-1960s.

He issued this caution during a national summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders held in Ibadan, a gathering that included prominent figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, and Rauf Aregbesola. The historical context of “Operation Wetie” – a brutal response to the disputed 1965 Western Region elections, widely believed to have been rigged – serves as a chilling reminder of the consequences of unchecked political power and the suppression of opposition.

The term itself, meaning “Wet it” in Yoruba, describes the horrific practice of setting political opponents, their homes, and vehicles ablaze with petrol. Governor Makinde emphasized that the current political climate bears unsettling similarities to the volatile atmosphere of the past, stating that the seeds of such unrest can easily be sown again if caution is not exercised.

He underscored the importance of robust opposition and the dangers of allowing a single party to consolidate complete control, warning that such a scenario could erode the foundations of Nigeria’s democracy. The governor highlighted the historical significance of Ibadan as a city that once hosted crucial conversations shaping Nigeria’s constitutional future. He acknowledged that those past discussions were not without flaws, but they were essential in establishing a framework for a nation built on debate and compromise.

He drew a parallel between those past deliberations and the current summit, emphasizing the shared responsibility of ensuring a stable and democratic future for Nigeria. Makinde expressed concern over the increasing efforts to centralize legislative control within a single party, coupled with the internal strife and legal challenges plaguing opposition parties. He cautioned against complacency, stating that democracy is not destroyed in a single act but rather through a gradual weakening of its core principles.

He warned that when the opposition becomes ineffective, the very meaning of democracy is lost, as it is defined not by the success of one party but by the availability of genuine alternatives and the ability of citizens to make informed choices. He expressed a hope that the gathering was not infiltrated by those seeking to undermine the democratic process, reiterating that the erosion of democracy is a slow and insidious process.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, political economist and strategist Pat Utomi presented a stark assessment of Nigeria’s economic hardship. He illustrated the widening gap between the cost of living and the income of ordinary citizens with a personal anecdote, recounting how he spent nearly 250,000 naira simply to fill his fuel tank. This expenditure, he pointed out, contrasted sharply with the fact that a significant portion of the Nigerian population lives on less than 100,000 naira per month.

Utomi argued that this disparity is not merely troubling but fundamentally broken, indicating a systemic failure within the nation’s economic structure. He further noted that the economic crisis extends beyond fuel prices, encompassing rising food costs and ongoing insecurity that disrupts agricultural production. He criticized the common refrain of urging citizens to “be patient,” arguing that patience offers little solace to those struggling to survive in the present.

Looking back at Nigeria’s pre-independence era, Utomi recalled a time when, despite a lack of industrialization, there was a clear national vision and a period of significant manufacturing growth. He concluded that the current challenges facing Nigeria are not solely economic but also deeply rooted in a moral crisis, asserting that leadership lacking in character cannot effectively build a nation.

The summit concluded with a commitment from opposition parties to field a single presidential candidate in the 2027 elections, signaling a unified front against the ruling party





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Seyi Makinde Operation Wetie Opposition Parties Nigeria Politics 2027 Elections Pat Utomi Economic Hardship One-Party Rule Ibadan Summit

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