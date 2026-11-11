Makinde Urges Oyo Workers to Choose Leaders Who Will Sustain Reforms in 2027

Governor Seyi Makinde has urged Oyo State civil and public servants to make the right choice in the 2027 elections to sustain his administration's reforms and welfare programmes. He spoke at the 2026 Public Service Week and 2025 Merit Award Celebration, where 57 officers were honoured.

Oyo State Governor and Presidential Candidate of the Allied People's Movement, Seyi Makinde, has urged civil and public servants in the state to make the right choice in the 2027 general elections.

He said this would sustain the reforms, welfare initiatives and productivity-driven programmes introduced by his administration. Makinde gave the charge on Wednesday during the 2026 Public Service Week and 2025 Merit Award Celebration. The event held at the Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan. A total of 57 outstanding officers and sports award winners were honoured.

Also read Makinde presents N1.12 trillion 2027 budget to Oyo Assembly, infrastructure gets N236.15 billion

Makinde Thanks Workers at Public Service Week

Details were contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, in Ibadan, the state capital. Makinde thanked workers for their support over the years. He described his seven-and-a-half-year partnership with the state workforce as a privilege. He noted that the Productivity Merit Award was introduced to promote excellence, dedication and healthy competition in the public service.

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He said, Our administration started this award because we saw the need to encourage our civil and public servants to give their best. It has been a huge honour and privilege to work with you to implement our vision for Oyo State, from the Roadmap for Accelerated Development 2019-2023 till now.

Urging Civil Servants to Back 2027 Elections

He added, I am using this period to urge both the civil and public servants in the state to make the right choice in the 2027 general elections to sustain the reforms, welfare initiatives and productivity-driven programmes introduced by this administration. The governor commended workers for helping his administration navigate early challenges. He said they helped deliver on its vision of leaving Oyo State better than it met it.

He urged them to extend the same support to the next administration for the state's continued development. While congratulating the award recipients, Makinde charged them to remain committed to excellence and mentor others. He noted that the reward for hard work is more work. He encouraged workers not recognised this year to remain diligent.

He expressed hope that the incoming administration would sustain the culture of rewarding excellence in the public service. In his remarks, the Chairman of the event, Professor Oyesoji Aremu of the Department of Counselling and Human Developmental Studies, University of Ibadan, described Public Service Week as a period of reflection, renewal and recommitment. He urged civil servants to build enduring legacies through impactful service, mentorship and institution-building.

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Oyo Civil Service Leaders Praise Merit Recruitment

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde, and the Chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe, lauded the governor. They praised him for institutionalising merit-based recruitment and appointments in the public service. Earlier, the Head of Service, Dr Adenike Fashina, commended the governor for sustaining the Merit Award initiative.

She praised his administration's commitment to workers' welfare through regular salary payments, promotion exercises, the resuscitation of the N25,000 wage award and various capacity-building programmes. She also appealed for additional welfare interventions to ease transportation and accommodation challenges facing workers. She urged civil servants to reciprocate the government's support through dedication, integrity and professionalism. The statement said, A total of 57 officers from the junior, senior and management cadres received awards across various ministries, departments and agencies.

Surveyor-General Office Named Most Outstanding Agency

The Office of the Surveyor-General emerged as the Most Outstanding Agency, while Emmanuel Alayande University of Education was named the Most Outstanding Institution of the Year 2025. The event was attended by the state Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, and former Deputy Governor, Hamid Gbadamosi. The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, was represented by Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola.

Former Speaker Monsurat Sunmonu and the state Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice R. B. Akintola, were also present. Others in attendance included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Akinwole Akinwale, and the immediate past Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni. The Deputy Chief of Staff, Kazeem Adeniyi, and the Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, also attended. Commissioners, local government chairmen, permanent secretaries, labour leaders and other dignitaries were present.