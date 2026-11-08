Makinde launches APM 2027 campaign, calls for full reset of Nigeria, state police

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has launched his APM presidential campaign for 2027, calling for a complete reset of Nigeria's economy, security and politics, and promising state police if elected.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has formally launched his presidential campaign under the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, for the 2027 election, declaring that Nigeria needs a complete reset rather than mere reform to move forward.

Makinde made the declaration on Sunday while speaking in Jos, Plateau State, on a live political programme of Jay FM radio station. He spoke ahead of the flag-off of his party's 2027 presidential campaign, which was scheduled to hold in the city on Monday. Addressing his proposed reset agenda, Makinde identified the economy as the foremost priority, insisting that economic performance should be measured by the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

Also read APM Campaign DG Urges Support for Makinde in 2027 Amid Criticism of Tinubu Administration

He said reform can work when the good within the system is more than the bad, but Nigeria's situation does not allow that approach. He compared the country to a computer that keeps hanging. He said, We can do reform when the good within the system is more than the bad, then you say we can tweak it.

But if the good within your system is just like 20 per cent of your expectations, at that point it is just like your own computer system. If it keeps hanging and you want to run a programme on it, the best cause of action is not about tweaking the programme. You have a button, a reset button. You will shut down everything, reboot it and then you have a clearer path.

So, reform is not going to work within the environment we are in. I was not born a politician. I decided that I must participate because the future of millions of our people are involved and also for potentially the greatest black country on the face of the earth, their destiny are also involved. The economy must work for everybody.

It is not about taking numbers out and saying external reserves have grown or quoting what the World Bank said about inflationary trends. What is the ordinary man on the street feeling? Are they able to feed themselves? He called for greater investment in skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, education and intensive production, arguing that Nigeria must create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and provide employment opportunities for its youthful population.

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Makinde Identifies Hunger And Insecurity As Key Problems

The governor also said hunger, insecurity, lack of inclusiveness and what he described as the government's inability to communicate honestly with citizens had made a fundamental reset of the country necessary. He said the biggest problem in Nigeria today is hunger. He asked, Are you ready? The biggest problem in Nigeria today is hunger.

Our people are hungry and because we are hungry, should we reset the economy. There is insecurity. Because there is insecurity, should we reset our security architecture? Because our people are not allowed to participate in governance, should we reset the political environment?

Makinde argued that the country's economic difficulties require an economic reset, while insecurity demands a comprehensive review of the security architecture. He said the exclusion of ordinary Nigerians from governance makes it necessary to reset the socio-political environment to guarantee broader participation.

He said, If you are not happy with the way things are in our country today, if you are not happy that there is not enough inclusivity, if you are not happy that your government cannot tell you the truth and cannot handle our issues with sincerity, then there is only one path for us, and the path is to reset Nigeria. The governor urged Nigerians to become resetters, describing the movement as an opportunity to address the country's challenges through a new approach to governance.

Governor Promises State Police If Elected In 2027

He also urged Nigerians to support the APM, expressing confidence that the people's aspirations aligned with the party's proposed agenda. Makinde promised to decentralise Nigeria's security architecture through the establishment of state police if elected president in 2027. He said state police would enable governors to respond more effectively to security challenges in their respective states. States willing and ready to establish the institution should be allowed to do so with appropriate safeguards, he said.

The governor reiterated his long-standing support for state police and recalled advocating for it shortly after assuming office in 2019. He said, When I became governor, we already had security challenges in different parts of the country. We approached the late President Muhammadu Buhari towards the end of 2019 and said, look, I think we should have state police. At that time, the argument was that some states were not even able to pay workers' salaries.

Now you want them to establish state police. They asked how they could do that when they were unable to pay their workers. Makinde explained that governors in the South-West subsequently established the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as Amotekun, as an alternative arrangement pending the establishment of state police. He described Amotekun as a midway between having full-fledged state police and having nothing.

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He said, If these operatives would only be permitted to carry sticks, they could gather intelligence. They would be there, they could see what was happening and provide useful information. That was the compromise at the time, and I am happy to report that we have not had issues getting them to work with the federal security agencies. It has worked very well in our region.

The governor acknowledged concerns that state police could become a tool in the hands of some governors to oppress citizens and political opponents, but maintained that appropriate safeguards could address such fears. He said, Those concerns are legitimate because some people believe it could become a tool in the hands of state governors to oppress the people. But we have gone through this type of arrangement before. We do not all have to establish state police at the same time.

Makinde Argues For Tailored Security Arrangements By State

Let the opportunity exist. If you think you are ready, you have ticked the boxes and put the safeguards in place, you should go ahead and secure your state. Makinde argued that Nigeria needed a security arrangement that reflected the realities of individual states, rather than relying entirely on a centralised structure. He also linked insecurity to the absence of economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

He warned that failure to provide a clear future for the country's growing youth population could worsen security challenges. He said, Some of these young people are now getting involved in crime and criminality because we have not given them a path to the future. If you do not give opportunities to the coming generation, it is a recipe for bigger conflicts ahead of us.

APM Candidate Warns Of Youth Unemployment Risks

The APM presidential candidate noted that Nigeria's population was projected to exceed 300 million, with more than 70 per cent expected to be below 34 years. He stressed the need for deliberate policies to harness the potential of young people. He recalled the experience of the South-West region in the pre-independence era, saying, We will have self-governance.

And then people were allowed to go on their own trajectory until 1957, when everybody said, Now we've learned enough, we've put the safeguards in place, and we can now get into self-governance. So, by 1957, everybody had aligned. By 1960, Nigeria already had its independence. So, we don't all have to set up state police at the same time.

The governor also cautioned supporters against allowing financial inducements to influence their voting decisions. He urged them to collect money offered during campaigns but vote according to their conscience. He said, Don't bother at all when they bring money. It's your money.

Collect it, spend it, but vote your heart. Makinde expressed appreciation to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, whom he described as his national leader, as well as the APM national chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, for providing the platform for him to offer himself for national service. He also acknowledged the support of his wife, whom he described as his domestic leader, for giving him the latitude to return to public service.