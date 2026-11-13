Makinde Open To 2027 Alliance With Atiku Or Obi

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde reveals openness to political collaboration with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for the 2027 Nigerian presidential election.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has formally indicated a willingness to pursue political collaboration with prominent opposition figures Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election. As the presidential candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement, Makinde emphasized that the political landscape is fluid and that current engagements could result in either rivalry or coalition, depending on how discussions evolve and what political circumstances prevail before the voting period. The Governor confirmed that he has held direct engagements with both former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and H.E. Peter Obi to explore potential pathways for cooperation.

Strategic Alliances And Political Dynamics

According to the Oyo State Governor, the discussions with Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress are ongoing and have not yet concluded with a final strategic decision. Makinde stated that he views the political engagement as a continuous process, noting that his team is not stopping their dialogue despite the limited time remaining before the election proper. He explained that the outcome of these interactions is uncertain, with possibilities ranging from competing as rivals to forming a strategic alliance where one candidate might take a supportive role for another, often referred to as being a client of the other.

Also read Why I decided to challenge Tinubu for 2027 Presidency — Makinde

Data-Driven Decision Making Process

When pressed on whether he would prefer to work with Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde insisted that any final decision must be grounded in rigorous assessment rather than emotional preference. He stated that arriving at a collaborative choice requires hard data and a thorough understanding of public sentiment among the electorate. The Governor made it clear that his camp will not make an emotional decision based on personal affinity alone but will instead synthesize all available information, including voter sentiment and political realities, to determine the most effective approach for their political objective.

Endorsement Of Peter Obi Qualifications

Regarding the capabilities of his potential allies, Governor Makinde explicitly described Peter Obi as qualified to serve as the President of Nigeria. When asked during the interview whether he shared the view that the former Anambra State Governor possessed the necessary qualifications for the highest office, Makinde agreed with the assessment. This endorsement highlights a significant level of political respect between the Allied Peoples Movement leader and the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, suggesting that Obi is viewed favorably within certain opposition circles for his leadership capabilities and administrative experience.

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Rift With President Bola Tinubu

Contrasting his openness to working with opposition leaders, Makinde revealed significant reservations about collaborating with President Bola Tinubu due to past professional disagreements. The Governor cited a specific past experience where an agreement was signed with President Tinubu, but the leader did not keep to the terms of that contract. He emphasized that he has not faced similar issues with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar or H.E. Peter Obi, suggesting that trust and reliability are key factors in his assessment of potential political partners.

Goal To Reset The Country

Makinde framed his openness to diverse political alliances as a strategic move driven by the broader desire to reset the country. He indicated that such a move would be motivated by the urgent need for national renewal rather than mere political expediency. By keeping channels of communication open with leaders from different opposition parties, the Oyo State Governor is positioning his campaign to remain flexible and responsive to the shifting dynamics of the Nigerian political arena. The final direction of the Allied Peoples Movement will likely be determined by the strength of these ongoing negotiations and the prevailing public mood as the 2027 election date approaches.