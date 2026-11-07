Makinde Launches APM Presidential Campaign in Bauchi, Vows to Reset Nigeria

Seyi Makinde kicked off his 2027 presidential campaign in Bauchi, promising economic, security and political reforms while Governor Bala Mohammed urged justice and inclusiveness.

Seyi Makinde, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, has urged Nigerians dissatisfied with the state of the country to support his bid to reset Nigeria, citing hunger, insecurity and exclusion from governance as major challenges.

Makinde Urges Nigerians to Reset Country

He made the appeal on Saturday in Bauchi State during the flag-off of the APM's presidential campaign. Makinde called for reforms in the economy, security architecture and the country's socio-political system. The Oyo State governor also urged voters to accept money offered by politicians during campaigns but vote according to their conscience. He said if Nigerians are not happy with the lack of inclusivity and sincerity in government, the only path is to reset Nigeria.

Also read Makinde: Supporters Arrive Bauchi Stadium For APM Presidential Campaign Rally

"We look forward to the Reset Agents. And do not bother at all when they bring money; it is your money. Collect it, spend it, but vote your heart. And I know your heart is with us and with the APM," he said.

Bauchi State Governor and APM National Leader, Bala Mohammed, urged Makinde to ensure justice, equity and inclusiveness if elected president, warning against the marginalisation of any part of the country. Mohammed said the proposed government of national unity should reflect Nigeria's diversity and provide equal opportunities for citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

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The governor, who endorsed Makinde's candidacy, said he expected the proposed administration to uphold the federal character principle in appointments while ensuring that merit was not sacrificed.

Mohammed Calls for Federal Character Principle

"There are over 100,000 positions to be filled, but they must not be occupied by one ethnic group alone or skewed in favour of one tribe. There must be balance and adherence to the principle of federal character, alongside merit-based appointments that ensure the right people are placed in the right positions," Mohammed said.

Mohammed said he was backing Makinde because of what he described as the governor's record of performance in Oyo State and his ability to manage the country's diversity. He also praised Makinde's commitment to inclusive governance, expressing confidence that his administration would accommodate Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious divides. The governor identified ethnic bigotry, political exclusion and the concentration of opportunities in the hands of a few as some of the major challenges undermining national unity and development.

He urged Makinde not to allow such practices to continue if elected president, insisting that Nigerians deserved justice, equity and fairness irrespective of their backgrounds.

"We do not want you to become president and begin to practise the same impunity we have experienced. I know you will not do that," he said. He further urged the presidential candidate to ensure equitable distribution of political appointments and opportunities, stressing that government positions should not be dominated by one ethnic group or section of the country.

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Bala Mohammed Seeks North-East Recognition

Mohammed particularly called for greater recognition of the contributions and interests of the North-East, which he said had remained politically and economically disadvantaged despite its strategic importance to Nigeria. He described Bauchi as a strategic political centre in the North-East and urged residents to support the APM presidential candidate, assuring them that the party was committed to building a united, inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

The governor expressed confidence in the party's chances in the 2027 general elections, describing their support for Makinde as a covenant. He also called on Nigerians, including members of other opposition parties, to join the APM movement and support its presidential candidate. Mohammed said Makinde had worked extensively with consultants and experts to develop a programme for rebuilding the country, drawing on his experience in public service and governance.

Yusuf Dantalle Promotes Women's Representation

He stated this during the APM presidential campaign flag-off, where he expressed confidence in Makinde's leadership capacity and vision for national development. He said the presidential candidate had received commendations from political leaders, particularly in the South-West, for his leadership qualities, flexibility, and commitment to the country's development. The APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, said the party was committed to increasing women's representation in politics, adding that it had established a directorate dedicated to women's affairs.

The party's vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, criticised what he described as deceit and hypocrisy in Nigerian politics, saying the APM's Reset Agenda would promote honesty, accountability and inclusive governance. Daura said the agenda would provide opportunities for Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds, to participate in government and contribute to national development.

Lawal Daura Criticises Political Hypocrisy

"The politics of deceit and hypocrisy are what are about to kill Nigerian democracy. The APM, through its Reset Agenda, is determined to fight these ills and ensure that anyone who finds themselves in government will have no choice but to be honest, sincere and committed to the cause of the Nigerian people," he said. Makinde's emergence as the APM's presidential candidate followed an alliance involving his faction of the Peoples Democratic Party and the party.

The APM had earlier announced that he would begin his nationwide campaign in Bauchi before taking his message to other states.