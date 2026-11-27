The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation firmly rejects social media claims that Seyi Makinde will withdraw for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation has issued a formal and unequivocal rejection of circulating allegations that Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement, is preparing to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race. The campaign organization moved swiftly to clarify the situation, asserting that there is absolutely no negotiation, arrangement, or agreement in place for Makinde to step aside in favor of ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Denial of Alleged Step-Down Agreement

On Thursday, social media platforms were flooded with unverified reports suggesting that Makinde would dismantle his political structure to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress. In a statement released on the same day, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, who serves as the director of strategic communications for the campaign organization, explicitly labeled these reports as false. He emphasized that no such strategic arrangement is being contemplated by Engr. Makinde, nor is there any plan for him to reduce his political footprint to facilitate another candidate.

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Attribution of Rumors to Political Rivals

Ihediwa attributed the source of these false claims to a disgruntled serving minister who feels threatened by Makinde's rising popularity and widespread acceptance among the Nigerian electorate. The statement described the rumor mill as a hatchet job designed to erode the APM presidential candidate's momentum. Ihediwa argued that the current administration and the All Progressives Congress are unsettled by Makinde's extensive appeal across Nigeria, prompting them to resort to what the campaign called cowardly acts of spreading falsehoods.

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Commitment to National Unity Transition

The campaign organization reiterated that Engr. Makinde is fully committed to the 2027 Presidential race, operating under his RESET Nigeria Agenda on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement. Makinde is focused on securing the Presidency to lead a four-year transitional government of national unity, with the organization stating that he will not step an inch backward in this contest. The group highlighted that Nigerians are rallying behind him as a viable alternative to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who they claim has irredeemably failed the nation over the last three and a half years.

Political Criticism and Electoral Forecast

The statement served as a direct counsel to President Tinubu, urging him to stop his fixation on Makinde and instead focus on addressing the self-inflicted woes arising from his administration's performance. The campaign claimed that over 140 million Nigerians, representing 63% of the population, have rejected the current administration due to abject poverty and are waiting eagerly for election day to vote out the incumbent. The APM asserts that the strength of Makinde's campaign is a direct result of this widespread dissatisfaction and that Makinde is poised to defeat President Tinubu at the polls.