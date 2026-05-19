Major Operational Successes for Katsina Police Command: Foiling Kidnapping Attempt and Recovering Rustled Cows

The Katsina Police Command has recorded major operational successes after foiling a kidnapping attempt and recovering 25 rustled cows in separate operations across the state. In one operation, the command rescued 11 kidnapped passengers and recovered livestock stolen by armed bandits, while in another operation, police recovered 25 cows stolen by disgruntled bandits. The Commissioner of Police Ali Umar Fage commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the police operatives involved in the operations.

The Katsina Police Command recorded major operational successes after foiling a kidnapping attempt and recovering 25 rustled cows in separate operations across the state. On May 18, 2026, at about 8:45 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara Division received a distress call that heavily armed bandits had blocked the Sheme-Kankara Road at Kakumi Village in Kankara, intercepting an unregistered Toyota Hiace bus conveying 11 passengers travelling to Kano.

Police operatives, led by the DPO, swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel, rescuing all 11 abducted passengers unhurt, while extensive bush combing is ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects. Also, in another operation carried out the same evening, the command received a distress call that suspected armed bandits attacked Badawa Village in Malumfashi and rustled 25 cows.

The DPO of Malumfashi Division immediately mobilised APC patrol teams to the area and intercepted the bandits along a suspected escape route, successfully recovering all 25 cows and returning them to their rightful owners. Ali Umar Fage, the Commissioner of Police, commended the gallantry, swift response, and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operations, assuring residents that the command remains committed to intensifying offensive operations against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements across Katsina State





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Police Security Kidnapping Attempt Rustled Cows Real-Time Operations Combined Operations Katsina Police Command

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