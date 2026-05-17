Major News Headlines

The Federal Executive Council has expressed satisfaction with Nigeria's ability to host the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, while Nigerian Fencing has been commended for hosting previous international competitions. However, Mr. Lombard notes that many leading fencing countries have been unaware of the growth and progress of African fencing. She remains optimistic about the opportunities offered by the event to showcase Africa's growth to the wider fencing community.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeSPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo. The Federal Executive Council (FFSA), has commended Nigeria’s capacity to host the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships .

Ms Lombard, a respected administrator, FIE referee, and former Secretary General of the FFSA, has long been a driving force in promoting fencing across Africa. For South Africa, the championships represent more than medals, as the tournament will provide a vital platform for emerging athletes. Yet, lack of recognition from established fencing nations remains a challenge





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