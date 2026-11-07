Maiduguri Printers Face Bleak Election Season Amidst Low Orders

Printing businesses in Maiduguri report a sharp decline in political orders for the 2027 elections, citing rising costs and contracts moving to Kaduna as key factors.

Printing enterprises operating within Maiduguri are currently experiencing a remarkably quiet and financially strained election cycle. Despite the escalating political activities anticipated for the upcoming 2027 polls, demand for essential campaign materials such as banners, posters, and other printed media remains disappointingly low. This unexpected downturn has severely dented the hopes of local business owners who typically rely on a predictable boom during electoral periods. Operators across the city report that current patronage levels are significantly lower than those recorded during previous election cycles, creating a challenging environment for survival.

Operational Challenges and Staffing Reductions

Sarah Thomas, a prominent printing operator in the area, confirmed that her business has received only a handful of orders in recent weeks. This scarcity of work has left printers with limited jobs at a time when they would normally be operating at full capacity to meet high demand. The lack of consistent income has forced many businesses to reduce their workforce, with some operators able to employ only a few workers to keep the business afloat. However, when major orders do finally arrive, staff members are sometimes compelled to work overnight to meet customer demands and deadlines.

Also read Flamingos, Japan Captains Face Off As U-17 World Cup Final Beckons

Sarah Thomas explained that political parties tend to patronize local printers only when they need to host major events, such as gatherings involving the state governor or large party meetings. This sporadic nature of orders makes it difficult for business owners to plan their finances or sustain a steady workflow. The traditional expectation of a steady stream of political advertising has not materialized, leaving many printers struggling to cover their basic operational expenses during what should be their most profitable season of the year.

Rising Costs and Out-of-State Competition

Another printer, Ibrahim Ali, attributed the severe downturn in business to escalating operating costs, particularly regarding fuel, transportation, and raw printing materials. He stated that the printing business has been declining over the past four years due to these increased material costs, which are largely driven by the high price of fuel in Nigeria. These financial pressures have squeezed both the customers, who are trying to cut expenses, and the profit margins of the printers themselves, making it increasingly difficult to remain competitive.

Advertisement

Ibrahim Ali also alleged that the situation has been worsened by political parties taking major printing contracts outside of Borno State. He noted that most political customers take their printing jobs to Kaduna, even though local printers in Maiduguri possess the necessary machinery and experience to handle the work. This shift in consumer behavior deprives local businesses of significant revenue that would otherwise support the local economy and sustain employment in the printing sector.

Future Outlook and Industry Pressures

The combination of high production costs and the loss of contracts to competitors in other states is putting additional pressure on an already struggling industry. Printers in Maiduguri find it increasingly difficult to attract and retain customers when the cost of production is high and reliable work is being sent out of the state. The local printing sector is facing a perfect storm of economic headwinds that threaten the long-term viability of small businesses that have traditionally served the political and commercial needs of the region.

Despite these grim prospects, local business owners have expressed hope that intensified campaigns and political rallies in the coming weeks will trigger a surge in demand. They believe that this increased activity will provide much-needed relief for printing businesses in Maiduguri, allowing them to stabilize their operations and potentially recover some of the lost ground. The industry remains on high alert for any signs of renewed political engagement that could reverse the current trend of low patronage and financial instability.