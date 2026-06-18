Mahmood Yakubu Assumes Nigeria's Ambassadorship in Qatar

The former INEC chairman steps into a pivotal diplomatic role as Nigeria's ambassador to Qatar, aiming to boost energy cooperation, investment flows and diaspora engagement between the two gas‑powering nations.

Former chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Nigeria, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, landed in Doha at Hamad International Airport to begin his mission as the nation's new ambassador to Qatar.

He was greeted by Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, the chief of protocols at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming the acceptance of his appointment. The ceremony drew thirteen other African ambassadors, the secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Dr Philip Mshelbila, and Michael Ndukaihe Ihekwaba, head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in Qatar, signalling a broad diplomatic presence that underlines Nigeria's significance to the host country.

Yakubu's move is not a ceremonial exit from public life but a strategic assignment aimed at deepening Nigeria's ties with a key partner on the global energy map. Both Nigeria and Qatar sit atop the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, and the ambassador will work to align Nigeria's Decade of Gas agenda with Qatari investment expertise. Plans include crafting joint LNG strategies that attract Doha‑based capital into Nigerian infrastructure while avoiding direct competition with Qatar's own gas projects.

Beyond energy, the embassy will be a conduit for Nigerian foreign‑direct investment, especially as the country rolls out economic reforms such as currency unification and subsidy removal. The Qatar Investment Authority, which manages assets worth over five hundred billion dollars, is seen as a potential source of capital for Nigeria's agriculture, aviation, real estate and digital sectors.

At home, Professor Yakubu oversaw a complex electoral process; on the international stage he will be measured by the tangible results of his diplomatic engagement. His program includes strengthening consular services for Nigerians abroad, safeguarding citizens' interests, and building structured channels for diaspora remittances that can support domestic development.

The appointment came as part of President Bola Tinubu's recent expansion of Nigeria's diplomatic corps, a move that attracted public attention and signaled the reopening of the country's foreign‑policy engine on a global scale





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diplomacy Energy Cooperation Investment Diaspora Nigeria- Qatar Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines