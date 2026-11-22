Automotive expert Mahan advises Nigerian consumers to look beyond basic warranties. He emphasizes the critical need for reliable after-sales support, genuine parts, and skilled technicians for long-term vehicle ownership satisfaction.

Motorists across Nigeria are receiving urgent advice to scrutinize the depth of after-sales service offerings before finalizing vehicle purchases. Automotive industry expert Mahan stated that buyers must look beyond the mere duration of warranty coverage to evaluate the comprehensive support ecosystem that accompanies ownership. This guidance comes as the Nigerian automotive market sees increased demand, prompting consumers to seek long-term value rather than just initial purchase incentives. The core message is that a robust warranty is only one component of a satisfactory ownership experience, not the entirety of it.

The Critical Need for Genuine After-Sales Support

Mahan asserted that genuine after-sales support must extend far beyond basic warranty coverage. He argued that vehicle owners require reliable, accessible, and affordable assistance throughout the entire period of vehicle ownership. According to Mahan, prospective buyers are increasingly asking detailed questions about the longevity of support, the specific components covered, and the protocols for handling technical faults. While these inquiries are valid, Mahan emphasized that a warranty contract alone does not guarantee a positive or stress-free ownership journey. The true measure of brand value lies in the ongoing service relationship.

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Essential Components of Quality Automotive Service

To ensure customer satisfaction, Mahan identified several critical pillars of effective automotive service. These include scheduled servicing, the consistent availability of genuine spare parts, the presence of qualified technicians, and access to modern diagnostic equipment. He noted that accessible service centers are equally important, ensuring that customers can easily reach support facilities when needed. Without these foundational elements, even the most generous warranty provisions may fail to deliver practical benefits to the end-user. The integration of these services creates a seamless experience for the vehicle owner.

Technical Expertise and Diagnostic Capabilities

Mahan highlighted that the availability of skilled technicians and appropriate diagnostic tools is particularly crucial as modern vehicles become increasingly sophisticated. Modern cars require specialized knowledge and advanced equipment to identify and resolve complex technical problems. Without such expertise, standard service centers may struggle to address issues effectively. This technological gap can lead to prolonged diagnosis times and repeated visits for the same problem. Therefore, the technical capability of the service provider is as important as the mechanical parts they replace.

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Repair Turnaround and Customer Mobility Solutions

Repair turnaround time was identified by Mahan as another critical consideration for consumers. He stressed that customers deserve realistic and transparent information about how long repairs will take. This is especially relevant when specialized components must be sourced from external suppliers. Mahan suggested that if repairs extend beyond agreed timelines, dealers should be able to provide alternative mobility arrangements. Such initiatives could significantly improve the overall customer experience by minimizing downtime. Responsive customer service and reliable roadside assistance are also vital to ensure owners know where to turn during unexpected breakdowns.

Integrated Ownership Support and Industry Standards

As an example of an integrated ownership-support programme, Mahan pointed to offerings that combine a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing, and a seven-day repair promise. These programs operate subject to applicable terms and conditions but demonstrate a commitment to holistic customer care. Mahan maintained that the automotive industry must move beyond using warranty duration as the sole measure of after-sales quality. The true strength of a vehicle brand is demonstrated not merely by its promises at the point of sale. Instead, it is reflected in the quality, reliability, and responsiveness of the support customers receive afterwards. This shift in perspective is essential for building trust in the Nigerian automotive sector.