A new study by Magna Collective shows 90% of Nigerian businesses use personal savings, highlighting limited access to external financing for early-stage companies.

A comprehensive new study conducted by Magna Collective reveals the stark financial realities facing Nigerian business owners, showing that nine in every 10 entrepreneurs launched their ventures using only personal and family savings. This significant statistic highlights a critical bottleneck in the local economy, where early-stage companies struggle to secure outside capital despite a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

Study Reveals Financing Barriers for Start-ups

The research team examined data from more than 24,000 businesses spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to understand the true state of entrepreneurship in the nation. The findings indicate that limited access to external financing is the primary obstacle preventing these small businesses from scaling and growing beyond their initial local footprint.

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Only three per cent of the founders surveyed had managed to secure equity investment from professional investors, a number that remains exceptionally low in a developing market. Furthermore, fewer than one in four respondents had raised money from any external sources, with the majority of those who did secure funding relying heavily on family members and small grants rather than institutional backing.

Venture Capital Concentration in Few Firms

Magna Collective points out that venture funding in the region is heavily concentrated in a handful of large entities rather than being distributed across a wide ecosystem. In the first nine months of 2026, just four firms accounted for 69 per cent of the total $635 million raised by Nigerian start-ups during that period.

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This extreme concentration leaves a much larger pool of smaller, traditional businesses outside the focus of conventional venture capital firms that typically seek high-growth tech opportunities. The study argues that this disparity creates a capital desert for the vast majority of commercial entities that do not fit the profile of a rapid-scale technology company.

Operators Dominate the Business Landscape

To provide a broader picture of entrepreneurship beyond the technology start-ups that usually attract media attention and investor interest, the study covered businesses in software, agriculture, education, healthcare, and fashion. The analysis found that 57 per cent of the businesses surveyed fall into the category of Operators, such as farms, clinics, and schools.

These Operator businesses rely on direct human interaction to win and serve their customers, making them fundamentally different from digital-first platforms. They require different types of support and capital structures that are not currently well-suited to the prevailing investment models in the country.

Market Slowdown and Future Outlook

The report concludes that Nigeria remains a viable place for business, as evidenced by founders continuing to commit their own hard-earned savings to new ventures. However, the report emphasizes that what is currently missing is a bridge to steady sales, including reliable paying customers, efficient distribution networks, and capital that fits the specific needs of these Operator businesses.

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Recent market data supports the urgency of this analysis. Nairametrics reported that start-up funding in September 2026 fell 96.9 per cent month-on-month, even though nine start-ups raised a combined $11.3 million. This sharp decline in liquidity underscores the need for structural changes in how capital is allocated across the entire economy.

Strategies to Unlock Business Activity

Looking ahead, the findings suggest that extending entrepreneurship support beyond Nigeria's major commercial centres could help unlock business activity in other parts of the country. By decentralizing support and funding, stakeholders can tap into the untapped potential of regional markets and Operator businesses.

As the funding landscape continues to slow, the focus must shift from chasing unicorn status to supporting the foundational businesses that drive daily economic activity. Bridging the gap between personal savings and sustainable growth will require new mechanisms that value stability and local impact over rapid viral expansion.