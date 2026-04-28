Maduka University and ICAN to Collaborate on Entrepreneurship and Professional Development

Maduka University and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) are forming a strategic partnership to promote creativity, industrial growth, leadership, and entrepreneurship. The collaboration will focus on curriculum development, industry exposure, and professional training for students.

Maduka University in Ekwegbe, Nsukka, is poised to establish a robust strategic alliance with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ( ICAN ), a partnership designed to cultivate creativity, stimulate industrial expansion, nurture leadership qualities, and foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This potential collaboration was the central focus of discussions on Wednesday when Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, the President of ICAN, spearheaded a distinguished delegation to the university campus. The visit aimed to thoroughly explore avenues for collaborative initiatives that would significantly enhance both academic rigor and professional relevance for students and faculty alike.

President Yahaya was accompanied by a comprehensive team including esteemed Council members, the Registrar of ICAN, and other key officials, all of whom were in the region participating in the 20th Eastern Zonal Accountants’ Conference hosted at the neighboring University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). The delegation was warmly received by Professor Charles Ogbulogo, the Vice-Chancellor of Maduka University, who expressed profound gratitude for the visit, characterizing it as exceptionally timely and profoundly significant for an institution actively charting a course of discovery.

Professor Ogbulogo emphasized the university’s unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, leadership development, and overall national progress. He articulated the university’s core philosophy centered around the theme “Entrenching Industrial Training at Maduka University,” underscoring a dedication to hands-on learning experiences. This approach prioritizes providing students with practical exposure to real-world challenges, coupled with the development of both essential technical skills and crucial soft skills applicable across a diverse spectrum of industries.

These industries include, but are not limited to, publishing, medicine, petroleum engineering, and mechanical engineering. The Vice-Chancellor further elaborated on the four foundational pillars that underpin Maduka University’s strategic vision: Academic Excellence, comprehensive Estate Development, a state-of-the-art Teaching Hospital, and a dedicated focus on Industrial Entrepreneurship. He reiterated the overarching vision of the Founder and Chancellor, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, to generate a positive and lasting impact on society through advancements in education, sustainable agriculture, accessible healthcare, and cutting-edge technology.

Professor Ogbulogo emphatically stressed the paramount importance of forging a strong partnership with ICAN, assuring the Institute of the university’s full readiness and enthusiastic support for meaningful collaborative endeavors. He also highlighted the necessity of actively promoting ICAN-related activities within the university campus to effectively cultivate creativity, enhance leadership capabilities, and bolster entrepreneurial capacity among the student body.

Recognizing ICAN’s pivotal role in producing highly skilled and competent professionals, he acknowledged the Institute’s substantial contributions to good governance, financial accountability, and national development, pledging the university’s unwavering support in encouraging both staff and students to actively engage in ICAN programs as an integral component of its broader mission to build a purpose-driven institution. In response, ICAN President Yahaya conveyed his sincere appreciation for the gracious reception and lauded the remarkable progress achieved by Maduka University in a relatively short period.

He noted that the university’s impressive accomplishments in infrastructure development, the creation of a conducive learning environment, and the establishment of strong institutional integrity—all within less than three years—are a testament to purposeful and effective leadership. He stated that “Maduka University stands as a compelling reminder that impact is not a function of age, but of purpose,” and further added that “wealth finds its true meaning when invested in people.

” President Yahaya reaffirmed ICAN’s role as a driving force for professionalism, accountability, and transparency, describing the Institute as “a pillar of national development. ” He identified a strong synergy between ICAN and Maduka University, particularly in their shared dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and driving innovation.

He outlined a range of potential collaborative areas, including the development of a curriculum that aligns with globally recognized standards, the integration of emerging fields such as digital finance, sustainability reporting, and forensic accounting, and the implementation of structured mentorship programs and valuable industry exposure opportunities for students. The ICAN President also encouraged the university to leverage ICAN’s extensive expertise in areas such as the development of its Accountancy program, navigating the accreditation processes, and forging broader academic and professional partnerships.

This collaboration promises to equip Maduka University students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the dynamic world of finance and accounting, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and development. The partnership signifies a commitment to producing well-rounded professionals who are not only technically proficient but also possess strong ethical values and a dedication to serving society





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maduka University ICAN Partnership Entrepreneurship Accountancy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Osun State University Implements 2025 ASUU-Federal Government AgreementOsun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the implementation of the 2025 agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government for Osun State University, beginning with the payment of arrears from January 2026. The move is expected to improve staff welfare and industrial harmony.

Read more »

OAU Explains Cancellation of Peter Obi’s Lecture, Cites Short Notice and Security ConcernsObafemi Awolowo University (OAU) clarifies its decision to cancel Peter Obi’s lecture, attributing it to last-minute notice and logistical challenges. The university’s statement follows Obi’s allegations of a pattern of disrupted engagements, while political tensions rise with PDP defending Governor Makinde and NNPP courting Obi and Kwankwaso for a presidential ticket.

Read more »

OAU Clarifies Decision on Peter Obi’s Lecture, Denies Embarrassment ClaimsObafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, has issued a statement denying allegations that it embarrassed former presidential candidate Peter Obi over a proposed lecture. The university explained that due to insufficient notice, it could not complete necessary arrangements, leading to the cancellation of the event. The management emphasized that the decision was based on safety and protocol adherence, not disrespect toward Obi.

Read more »

OAU Clarifies Cancellation of Peter Obi’s Lecture, Denies DisrespectObafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has issued a statement addressing the cancellation of a lecture by former presidential candidate Peter Obi, denying allegations of disrespect and citing procedural lapses as the reason for the disruption. The university explained that the event was not properly coordinated, leading to safety concerns and the inability to secure the venue. The management reaffirmed its respect for Obi and expressed willingness to host him in the future under proper arrangements.

Read more »

OAU Clarifies Cancellation of Peter Obi’s Lecture, Cites Procedural IssuesObafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has responded to the controversy over the cancellation of a lecture by former presidential candidate Peter Obi, attributing the decision to procedural lapses and safety concerns. The university denied disrespecting Obi and reaffirmed its willingness to host him in the future under proper arrangements.

Read more »

Gov Eno abolishes combined convocation in Akwa Ibom VarsityAkwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has ordered the abolition of combined convocation ceremony in the state owned University, 'Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU.' He directed that convocations should be held as and when due.

Read more »