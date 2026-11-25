Marco Tsaradia wins landslide vote as Madagascar's new National Assembly speaker. This follows President Michael Randrianirina's rise to power after ousting Andry Rajoelina.

Madagascar's National Assembly has elected Independent lawmaker Marco Tsaradia as its new speaker following a surprise vote that removed a key ally of the ruling military junta. The election took place on Wednesday in Antananarivo, marking a significant shift in the legislative leadership just days after Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as the new president.

Tsaradia, a 38-year-old accountant and financial auditor serving his second term in parliament, secured a decisive victory by capturing 129 out of 130 total votes cast. This overwhelming margin demonstrates a strong consensus among the lawmakers to replace the previous leadership, which had become increasingly controversial in the wake of the recent military power grab that sent former President Andry Rajoelina fleeing the country.

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The Vote and Political Ouster

The surprise ballot resulted in the immediate removal of Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko from his position as National Assembly speaker. Randrianasoloniaiko faced serious allegations that he had abused his power by running the legislative chamber single-handedly and making unilateral decisions that violated internal parliamentary rules. His ouster signals a clean break from the administrative style of the previous administration and aligns the legislative branch more closely with the new military-led government.

The political turmoil leading to this vote began in earnest after a mutiny by the CAPSAT army unit, which joined anti-government protesters. Colonel Michael Randrianirina announced that the military had taken control after Rajoelina was impeached for desertion of duty on Tuesday. This sequence of events triggered a rapid restructuring of the country's political hierarchy, with the election of the new speaker being one of the first major legislative actions under the new order.

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New Leadership and Russian Ties

Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko is widely regarded as a central figure in Madagascar's growing rapprochement with Russia since Colonel Randrianirina assumed power. The 54-year-old politician and former 2023 presidential candidate is believed to have ambitions for the presidency ahead of the next scheduled vote in late 2027. His removal clears the path for the new president to further consolidate power and potentially accelerate the shift in foreign policy alliances that his predecessor had initiated.

Since seizing control, President Randrianirina has intensified efforts to strengthen diplomatic and military ties with Russia. This includes accepting deliveries of Russian weapons and holding meetings with President Vladimir Putin. The election of Tsaradia as speaker is seen as a move to stabilize the legislative process while these external diplomatic relationships are being deepened, raising international concern about a new coup and the potential marginalization of traditional Western partners like France.

Context of Instability and Future Outlook

Madagascar has a long history of political unrest since gaining independence from France in 1960. The nation has endured a disputed election that caused a prolonged standoff in 2002 and a military-backed coup in 2009. The current transition, triggered by weeks of youth-led protests and the subsequent military intervention, represents another critical juncture in the island nation's modern history. The swift election of a new speaker suggests an attempt to restore some semblance of parliamentary procedure amidst the military rule.

As the new political landscape takes shape, the international community remains watchful. The appointment of Randrianirina, who took his oath on October 17, 2025, has raised alarms regarding democratic backsliding. However, the legislative vote for Marco Tsaradia indicates that internal mechanisms are still functioning, albeit under the shadow of military authority. The coming months will likely focus on how this new alliance between the military leadership and the legislature will navigate the path toward the 2027 elections.