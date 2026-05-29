MACBAN Reaffirms Peace Commitment and Rejects Ethnic Profiling After USCIRF Report

Nigeria's Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association welcomes key points of a US religious freedom report, condemns attacks on worshippers, and calls for cooperation with security forces while urging politicians and media to avoid inflammatory ethnic narratives ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has issued a comprehensive response to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's (USCIRF) latest report, which was published on 8 May 2026.

In a formal statement released by the association's national president, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, MACBAN reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to peace, national cohesion and the protection of life and property across Nigeria. The organization welcomed the portions of the USCIRF document that clearly differentiate between criminal elements that perpetrate violence and the millions of Fulani pastoralists who live and work peacefully throughout the country.

By highlighting this distinction, the report, according to MACBAN, acknowledges the legitimate role of Fulani herders in Nigeria's agricultural economy and rejects the tendency to paint an entire ethnic group with a broad brush of criminality. MACBAN condemned the recent spate of attacks on communities, places of worship and religious gatherings, describing such acts as antithetical to humanitarian values and to the legal framework of the nation.

The statement stressed that violence committed during religious celebrations or any form of worship is unacceptable and must be prosecuted without reference to ethnicity or faith. The association underscored that the violent gangs operating in certain regions do not represent the ordinary Fulani citizenry. It pointed out that many pastoralists themselves are victims of cattle rustling, kidnapping, and other forms of banditry, which further erodes trust between herders and settled communities.

In response, MACBAN pledged to intensify collaboration with security agencies, traditional rulers and local authorities to locate and neutralise criminal networks that hide in rural settlements and forested areas. The group urged its state and zonal branches to enhance information‑sharing mechanisms with law‑enforcement bodies, thereby facilitating more effective security operations and rapid response to emerging threats.

The association also warned against the dangers of ethnic profiling and the blanket stigmatization of herders, asserting that such practices deepen divisions and sabotage any efforts toward peaceful coexistence. MACBAN appealed to politicians, media outlets and community leaders to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame communal tensions, especially as the political climate heats up ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It called for responsible discourse that promotes unity rather than discord, emphasizing that sustainable peace depends on mutual respect and factual reporting. The statement concluded with a direct appeal to Governor Samuel Mutfwang, the Department of State Services and the Office of the Prime Ecumenical Pastor to investigate alleged assaults on herders and reports of cattle poisoning in Plateau State, thereby demonstrating MACBAN's continued vigilance in safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of Nigeria's pastoral communities





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