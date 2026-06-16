MACBAN Alleges Arrested Men in Benue Were Innocent Fulani Travelers, Not Kidnappers

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) claims that men arrested in Benue State following a reported kidnapping rescue were actually Fulani travelers ambushed by vigilantes. This contradicts local authorities who say suspects were detained after a foiled kidnap plot. The MACBAN statement details severe beatings, one death, and calls for justice, highlighting ethnic tensions in the region.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) in Benue State , Ardo Muhammad , has released a statement alleging that the suspects arrested in Okpokwu Local Government Area last Wednesday were actually innocent travelers.

According to his statement, made available to journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday, four Fulani men were ambushed while traveling from Benue State to Onitsha to visit their relatives. This account directly contradicts local reports that vigilante youths foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescued five victims, and subsequently arrested three suspects.

The Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Area, Adah Inalegwu, confirmed the incident but stated that the three arrested individuals were strangers to the community and that their involvement in the kidnapping had not yet been confirmed by security operatives. He noted that the kidnappers had abandoned their victims when pursued by the vigilantes.

However, the MACBAN chairman provided a starkly different narrative, claiming the men were not kidnappers but peaceful travelers. He alleged that one of the four men escaped, three were severely beaten, one died from his injuries at the scene, and the remaining two are receiving medical treatment. He has called on security agencies to swiftly arrest the actual perpetrators and ensure justice, arguing that the attack on the travelers was solely due to their ethnic identity as Fulani.

The incident highlights the persistent tensions and security challenges in the region, where communal and ethnic dynamics often intersect with criminal activities. The statement from MACBAN underscores concerns about profiling and violence against Fulani herders, a group frequently caught in crossfire between criminal gangs and local vigilantes. The local chairman's cautious wording-stating the suspects had not been confirmed as the kidnappers-leaves open the possibility that the arrested individuals might indeed be criminals, while MACBAN insists they are innocent civilians.

This divergence in narratives points to the complex security landscape in parts of Nigeria, where the line between criminality and ethnic conflict can become blurred. The death of one individual and the severe beating of others, regardless of their guilt, raises serious questions about extrajudicial actions by community vigilantes and the need for proper investigation by security forces.

The call for justice and restoration of confidence from MACBAN reflects the deep mistrust that can exist between different communities and law enforcement agencies. As the investigation proceeds, the outcome will be crucial for determining whether this was a case of vigilantes successfully apprehending criminals or a tragic incident of mob violence against innocent travelers based on their ethnicity





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Benue State Okpokwu MACBAN Fulani Kidnapping Vigilante Ethnic Tension Nigeria Security Ardo Muhammad Adah Inalegwu

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