Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Nigeria claims Fulani herders face systematic violence and state-sponsored harassment in Plateau State amid rising tensions.

Abdelhakiim Garba, the state chairman for the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, has formally accused security agencies and armed groups in Plateau State of orchestrating a campaign of violence against Fulani pastoralists. Speaking to journalists in Jos on Sunday, Garba presented a detailed allegation from the Plateau State chapter of the association, claiming that at least 95 Fulani herders, including Wada Abdullahi, were killed between April and November 2026.

Casualty Numbers and Cattle Theft Details

The coalition's statement specifies that the violence resulted in the rustling and death of 1,240 cattle, which were either shot or killed across various locations within the state during the specified eight-month period. These figures represent the most recent data provided by the association regarding the security crisis affecting nomadic communities in the region.

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The group identified the victims and stolen livestock as belonging to Fulani pastoralists operating in multiple local government areas, including Bassa, Jos South, Jos East, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu. The sheer volume of livestock lost underscores the economic devastation inflicted on herding families who rely on cattle for their livelihood.

Accusations Against State Security Forces

Abdullahi Garba further alleged that operatives from the State Security Services, mobile police, and the state-owned security outfit known as Operation Rainbow are directly involved in the harassment, intimidation, and displacement of their members. The association claims that these security personnel are not merely failing to protect citizens but are actively participating in the destabilization of Fulani communities.

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Ibrahim Babayo, the state chairman of the association, echoed these concerns, stating that members are deeply worried about the actions of the state police. He alleged that Operation Rainbow is maltreating their people, burning their houses on a daily basis, and killing their community members with impunity.

Babayo emphasized that the exclusion of Fulani individuals from the recruitment and training processes of Operation Rainbow has exacerbated tensions. He argued that if Fulani citizens were included in the outfit, members would have peace of mind and a stronger sense of justice, suggesting that the current security architecture is inherently biased and ineffective.

Property Destruction and Economic Losses

Beyond the loss of life, the coalition reported that over 22 houses belonging to Fulani communities were either burnt or demolished in the affected areas. The destruction of property has had a severe impact on the displaced families, leaving them without shelter and essential assets.

In addition to homes, the group stated that vehicles, motorcycles, water-pumping machines, and other valuables worth millions of naira were either stolen, destroyed, or damaged. These losses represent a significant blow to the economic stability of the pastoralist communities, which already operate in a challenging security environment.

Geographic Spread of the Attacks

The incidents were attributed to armed groups and individuals operating around several Berom, Mwaghavul, Irigwe, and Ron communities. The association claimed that cattle belonging to Fulani pastoralists had been taken to several locations across Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Bassa, and Riyom councils.

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The geographic spread of the attacks indicates a widespread problem that extends beyond isolated incidents, affecting multiple regions within Plateau State. This suggests that the violence is not confined to a single locality but is part of a broader pattern of conflict affecting the entire state.

Demands for Investigation and Recovery

The group has called on security agencies to investigate the reported cases of violence and facilitate the recovery of stolen cattle. They argue that immediate action is necessary to address the grievances of the Fulani community and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Additionally, the association has demanded an investigation into the reported drone surveillance of Fulani settlements, which they claim constitutes an invasion of privacy and a tool for monitoring and targeting herders. They believe that such surveillance techniques contribute to the climate of fear and intimidation felt by their members.

As tensions remain high, the Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association continues to urge authorities to address these allegations seriously and take concrete steps to protect the lives and property of all citizens in the state.