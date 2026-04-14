MACBAN Accuses Irigwe Youths of Killing Herder, Rustling Cattle in Plateau State

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Plateau State has accused Irigwe youths of attacking and killing a herder, Aliyu Abdulrazak, and stealing his cattle. MACBAN condemns the unprovoked attack and calls for justice and peaceful coexistence.

The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN ) has issued a statement accusing Irigwe youths in Dan Tanko village, Bassa Local Government Area, of perpetrating a brutal attack on Sunday, April 12th. According to the statement, this attack resulted in the tragic death of a 22-year-old herder, Aliyu Abdulrazak, and the subsequent rustling of his cattle.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the state MACBAN Chairman, vehemently condemned the violence, describing it as unprovoked and a severe violation of the fundamental right to life. The association expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Aliyu Abdulrazak, who, according to MACBAN, was peacefully engaged in his grazing activities without encroaching on anyone's land. The attack, they claim, underscores the escalating insecurity faced by pastoral communities in the region and highlights the urgent need for intervention from relevant authorities to prevent further loss of life and property.

The incident adds to a growing list of violent incidents, including previous attacks and cattle killings, exacerbating tensions and raising concerns about the fragile peace in the area. Babayo's statement further detailed the economic impact of the attack, revealing that, in addition to the herder's death, five cows were also killed, and fifteen others were stolen. He emphasized that this represents a significant economic loss for the victim's family, compounding the challenges faced by pastoral communities.

Moreover, the statement highlighted that the recent attack brings the total number of cows killed in Bassa Local Government Area to approximately 80 since January 2024, implying that these attacks are part of a pattern and warrant a thorough investigation. The association also expressed concern over the authorities' perceived inaction in addressing the recurrent poisoning and killing of animals, emphasizing that this lack of response could be contributing to the instability in the area. MACBAN views these incidents as a direct threat to peaceful coexistence and calls upon security agencies to take immediate action.

The chairman also recalled a similar incident on Saturday, April 11th, where another herder, Aminu Sale, was ambushed and attacked by suspected Berom militias while grazing in Anguwan Weren, Rim ward, of Riyom Local Government Area. In that instance, three of Sale's cows were shot, resulting in the immediate death of one and severe injuries to the other two.

MACBAN is demanding urgent action from security agencies to investigate the attacks, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice. They emphasize the need to set a precedent that will deter future occurrences and restore trust and confidence among herders and all law-abiding citizens. The association is also appealing to all stakeholders, including community leaders and government authorities, to actively promote peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and mutual respect among all communities in Bassa Local Government Area and beyond.

MACBAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to peace and its willingness to support lawful efforts aimed at ensuring harmony and security for everyone. The organization believes that a concerted effort from all parties is essential to address the root causes of the conflict, prevent further violence, and foster an environment where different communities can live together peacefully and respectfully. The association underscores the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and the upholding of the rule of law to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MACBAN Plateau State Herder Irigwe Youths Cattle Rustling Violence Insecurity Conflict Bassa LGA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plateau Killing: Community group accuses security agencies of complicity in Bokkos attackA group under the auspices of the Bokkos Cultural Development Forum Vanguard, BCDFV, has accused security agencies including the military of complicity in the April 9th attack in Mbwelle village, Kwatas district of the council, where over 20 people were killed including eight members of one family.

Read more »

Woman Accuses Soldiers of Protecting Herdsmen, Abandoning Village During Plateau State AttackIn a heart-wrenching account, a woman from Mbwelle village in Plateau State accuses soldiers of failing to protect her community from a deadly attack by suspected Fulani militia. She alleges that the soldiers prioritized guarding herdsmen's cattle instead of coming to the aid of the villagers during a two-hour assault that resulted in the loss of eight family members.

Read more »

Survivor Accuses Security Forces of Abandoning Residents in Plateau State AttackA survivor of the April 9th attack in Mbwelle village, Plateau State, alleges that security forces failed to respond to distress calls during the hours-long assault, resulting in the death of eight family members and leaving the community devastated. The attack, believed to be carried out by Fulani militia, occurred in the Kwatas district of Bokkos Local Government Area.

Read more »

Three herders missing, five cows killed by local militias in PlateauPlateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has alleged that a local militia gang operating in the Izovo community, Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of the state, attacked herders on Saturday afternoon, resulting in three herders going missing and five cows being killed.

Read more »

Katsina State Peace Deal Faces Strain Amidst Renewed Bandit ActivityA former bandit leader in Katsina State asserts that a peace agreement with residents is still in place, despite a resurgence of attacks. He blames armed groups from Zamfara State for the violence and expresses concerns about a withdrawal of support from authorities. A reprisal attack resulted in personal losses for the former leader. The Chairman of MACBAN in Musawa also raises concerns over the influx of bandits and the need for greater security intervention.

Read more »

Ekiti State Launches 'Operation Comb the Bush' to Combat Criminal ActivitiesEkiti State security agencies have initiated a joint operation, 'Operation Comb the Bush,' in response to rising security concerns in neighboring states and as a proactive measure to enhance safety and prevent criminal activities within the state. The operation involves coordinated bush combing, clearance of criminal hideouts, and increased police presence, with a particular focus on preventing kidnapping, cattle rustling, and attacks on public infrastructure. The initiative aims to protect residents, especially farmers, and ensure a secure environment for economic activities.

Read more »