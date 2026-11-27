Professor Adamu Gwarzo donated ten million Naira to launch a book documenting MAAUN Niger's role in establishing Bachelor of Nursing Science programs in Northern Nigeria, highlighting the career success of its graduates.

Professor Adamu Gwarzo spearheaded the launch of a historic documentation effort regarding nursing education in Northern Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna. The event centered on the publication of a new book titled 'A Compendium for the Struggle for the Establishment of Bachelor of Nursing Science Degree Programme in Northern Nigeria.' Professor Gwarzo, who served as the Chief Launcher for the occasion, emphasized the critical role Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN Niger) has played in advancing the region's healthcare workforce. He demonstrated his firm support for preserving this institutional history by donating ten million Naira to the initiative.

Documenting the History of Nursing Degrees

The primary focus of the event was the release of a book authored by Dr. Muhammad Jumare. This publication meticulously records the challenges, strategies, and milestones involved in creating Bachelor of Nursing Science degree programs in the region. Professor Gwarzo commended Dr. Jumare for his dedication to capturing these historical narratives. He stressed that documenting such experiences is vital for preserving institutional memories and acknowledging the pioneers who worked tirelessly to expand educational opportunities. The act of recording this history serves to inspire younger generations by highlighting the significant sacrifices made to develop the nursing sector in Northern Nigeria.

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Challenges Faced by MAAUN Niger

Professor Gwarzo recounted the difficult journey required to establish the Department of Nursing Sciences at MAAUN Niger. He noted that the process was fraught with obstacles but ultimately rewarding due to the consistency and determination of the team. Before the department's creation, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria was virtually the only institution in the region offering a Bachelor of Nursing Science program. The establishment of the MAAUN Niger department significantly changed this landscape. It opened essential doors for many nursing diploma holders who previously lacked pathways to obtain university degrees, thereby elevating the professional standing of nurses in the area.

Career Success of Nursing Graduates

The impact of the MAAUN Niger nursing program is evident in the current positions held by its alumni. Professor Gwarzo highlighted that when the department first began, there were very few graduates of Bachelor of Nursing Science in the region. Today, many of these graduates have ascended to directorate positions across Northern Nigeria. Their professional achievements stand as a direct testament to the quality of education provided by the university. The expansion of the program has successfully transitioned nurses from diploma-level practitioners to highly credentialed directors and healthcare leaders within the region.

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International Reach of Local Talent

MAAUN Niger graduates have established a significant presence in the global healthcare market. Professor Gwarzo stated that many alumni are currently practicing in countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Belgium. Additionally, more than two thousand graduates are working in Saudi Arabia. This widespread international employment underscores the competitiveness and high standard of the degrees awarded by the university. The success of these professionals abroad serves as a proud moment for the institution and validates the strategic importance of investing in nursing education in Northern Nigeria.

Stakeholder Support and Regional Growth

The book launch event was attended by key figures from the Kaduna State government and various professional sectors. Notable attendees included Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State. The presence of distinguished personalities from the education, health, and public sectors highlighted the broad support for advancing nursing education. This collective endorsement reflects a shared commitment to improving healthcare standards through better educational infrastructure. The event successfully brought together stakeholders to celebrate past achievements while looking toward future developments in the nursing profession.