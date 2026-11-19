M4S Communications Ltd has been appointed host broadcaster for the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja on November 21, with live coverage on M4STV as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe are expected to attend.

M4S Communications Ltd has been appointed host broadcaster for the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly (OGA), which takes place on Saturday, November 21, in Abuja.

Proceedings will be broadcast live on M4STV, with coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. Nigerian time (9:00 a.m. GMT). The Assembly will bring together representatives of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), its 54 Member Associations, global partners and other key stakeholders. Delegates will deliberate on the administration, governance and future development of football on the continent. The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre will host the gathering.

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CAF Presidents And Delegates Attend

It is expected to attract FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, representatives of sister confederations, and presidents and general secretaries of CAF 54 Member Associations. Nigeria has hosted the CAF Assembly only twice previously, in 1980 and 2009. Saturday gathering is therefore a significant occasion for the country. As host broadcaster, M4S Communications Ltd will produce and deliver live coverage of the proceedings on M4STV for viewers across Africa and beyond.

The company will also provide broadcast feeds to other local television stations to ensure wider access to the proceedings across Nigeria. Anthony Uyah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of M4S Communications Ltd, said the company was proud to have been selected. We are honoured to be appointed as host broadcaster for the CAF Ordinary General Assembly, Uyah said.

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Our team is ready to deliver world-class coverage that reflects the importance of this gathering and ensures that Nigerians and football fans across Africa can follow every moment live on M4STV. The agenda will include an address by Motsepe, who is expected to reflect on CAF progress over the past year, the activities of its Zonal Unions and efforts to develop football across the continent.

CAF Financial Statutes And Budget Review

Delegates will also consider CAF audited financial statements, revised accounts and budget, alongside proposed amendments to the Confederation Statutes and regulations. Presentations from CAF partners and other stakeholders will also feature. The Ordinary General Assembly remains an important platform for advancing CAF ambition of making African football self-sustaining and globally competitive. It allows African football leadership to review the past year and consider opportunities for the future.

Viewers can watch the proceedings through the M4STV app, available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Roku and Amazon Appstore, as well as on the M4STV YouTube channel. This follows M4STV growing presence in the broadcast of major Nigerian and African football events, including national team fixtures and NFF activities.