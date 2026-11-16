Lukaku retires from Belgium national team after 16 years and 94 goals

Romelu Lukaku has ended his 16-year international career with Belgium, retiring as the country's all-time leading scorer with 94 goals in 135 appearances. The 33-year-old announced the decision on Instagram on Monday.

Romelu Lukaku has retired from the Belgium men's national team, ending an international career that spanned 16 years. The 33-year-old striker announced the decision on his Instagram page on Monday.

Lukaku Becomes Belgium All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Lukaku made his Belgium debut in 2010 and became the country's all-time leading men's goalscorer with 94 goals in 135 appearances. He represented Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships. According to BBC Sport, Lukaku is the fifth-highest men's international goalscorer of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo leads with 146 goals, ahead of Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri and Ali Daei.

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The Fenerbahce striker retires as Belgium's third-most-capped player. Jan Vertonghen leads with 157 caps, followed by Axel Witsel with 140. Lukaku scored eight goals across four World Cups, including in Belgium's run to the quarter-finals at this summer's tournament. He also scored six goals at three European Championships.

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He missed Belgium's Nations League win over Turkey last week with a hip injury. He was an unused substitute on Sunday as Belgium qualified for the last eight by beating Italy 4-1, BBC Sport reports. In 2023, Lukaku scored 14 times in eight Euro 2024 qualifying appearances. That broke the record for goals scored by a player in a European Championship qualifying campaign.

Career Stats And International Records Broken

Lukaku played for top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan. He expressed appreciation to his teammates, the coaches and the Belgian fans. In his retirement post, Lukaku said he was at peace with his decision. He thanked the coaches for pushing and trusting him to help the team.

He wrote: These 16 years, I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible. I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all.

I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride, and I enjoyed every single moment. To the Belgian fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships.

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I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing and enjoyable. I'm grateful.

Lukaku Thanks Teammates Coaches And Fans

Lukaku, popularly called Big Rom, played a key role in Belgium's third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That run remains the country's best World Cup result. His 94 international goals place him among the most prolific strikers in the modern game. Only four men have scored more at international level.

Belgium now move forward without their record scorer. The team has already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals after the win over Italy. Lukaku's retirement closes a chapter that began in 2010. Over 16 years, he became Belgium's leading scorer and one of their most capped players.