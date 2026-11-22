Cooking gas prices in Abuja hit N1,600 to N2,000 per kg, forcing residents to ration fuel or revert to charcoal as living costs soar.

Cooking gas prices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have surged again, placing severe financial strain on households across Abuja. The latest increase has pushed retail rates to between N1,600 and N2,000 per kilogram, depending on the specific location and retail outlet. This development marks a significant setback for residents already grappling with a broader rise in the cost of living.

Fuel Costs Cripple Daily Household Budgets

Industry experts have attributed the rising cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to several converging factors. These include supply disruptions, higher logistics and transportation costs, foreign exchange volatility, and fluctuations in the international energy market. The NMDPRA had also identified inadequate domestic supply, low import volumes, poor distribution infrastructure, and logistics challenges as key drivers behind the price hike.

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The financial burden is felt acutely in refill costs. A standard 5kg cylinder now costs between N8,000 and N10,000 to refill, while a larger 12.5kg cylinder ranges from N20,000 to N25,000. These prices represent a sharp departure from recent months when costs had declined and remained relatively stable. The volatility forces families to recalculate their monthly budgets for essential commodities.

Residents Adopt Rationing and Alternative Fuels

Abuja residents have begun adopting coping mechanisms to survive the price hike. Obi Nwosu, a resident of Gudu, stated that she can no longer fill her cylinder regularly. She now prioritizes other expenses and buys only the quantity she can afford when her gas runs out. This sporadic purchasing pattern disrupts daily meal preparation routines.

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Maimuna Idris from Lugbe has resorted to using a charcoal stove alongside cooking gas. She uses charcoal for meals requiring longer cooking times, such as beans, and for boiling water. Idris noted that relying solely on cooking gas is no longer sustainable, forcing her to combine fuels to reduce overall expenditure. This hybrid approach increases the labor involved in cooking.

Asuquo Morgan from Karu reduced the quantity of gas he purchases to match his static income. He warned that if prices continue to rise, many households may be forced to return to using firewood. Morgan emphasized that survival now requires careful management of smaller gas quantities to avoid financial difficulty.

Bidemi Ajayi from Lokogoma described the situation as worsening her financial position. She buys small 5kg cylinders and manages them strictly to meet other household needs. Ajayi appealed to the government to ensure cooking gas remains affordable, noting that rising prices make it difficult for people to afford even one meal a day.

Government Surveillance on Hoarding and Diversion

The federal government has taken regulatory steps to address the market instability. On 22 June, the federal government directed the NMDPRA and other relevant agencies to intensify surveillance. This directive aims to clamp down on marketers involved in the hoarding and diversion of LPG.

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These measures follow an earlier increase reported in September, when prices ranged between N1,450 and N2,000 per kg in parts of the FCT. The current prices exceed that period's peak, indicating a persistent upward trend. The combination of regulatory oversight and market forces continues to shape the availability and cost of cooking gas in the capital.