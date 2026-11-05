Access Holdings Nine-Month Profit Before Tax Rises 8.3 Percent To N667.36bn

Access Holdings Plc reported an 8.3 percent rise in profit before tax to N667.36bn for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, helped by a 73.5 percent fall in impairment charges, while third-quarter profit before tax surged 52.26 percent.

Access Holdings Plc has reported an 8.3 percent rise in profit before tax to N667.36 billion for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, according to its unaudited results filed on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

Profit after tax increased 5.9 percent to N474.17 billion. Management described the performance as continued progress under its Scale-to-Value agenda. For the third quarter alone, profit before tax rose 52.26 percent to N253.23 billion from N166.32 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Interest income rose 6.9 percent to N3.10 trillion for the nine months, while interest expense grew 10.1 percent to N1.81 trillion.

Also read Access Holdings’ nine-month profit jumps 6% to N474.2 billion

Access Holdings Profit Growth Driven By Lower Credit Costs

That left net interest income up 2.7 percent at N1.29 trillion. Fee and commission income rose 8.4 percent to N650.87 billion and fee and commission expense fell 6.9 percent to N115.93 billion, so net fee and commission income increased 12.4 percent to N534.94 billion. Core operating income, the sum of net interest income and net fees, grew 5.4 percent to N1.83 trillion. The main driver of profit growth was a sharp drop in credit costs.

Impairment charges fell 73.5 percent to N92.91 billion from N349.99 billion in the same period of 2025. That lifted net interest income after impairment by 32.1 percent to N1.20 trillion from N907.95 billion. Operating expenses rose 11.8 percent to N1.30 trillion and total other operating income fell 40.8 percent to N234.53 billion. Total operating income was therefore 3.2 percent lower at N2.06 trillion, compared with N2.13 trillion a year earlier.

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The nine-month cost-to-income ratio stood at 63.13 percent, against 51.7 percent reported for full year 2025 and 65.2 percent reported for the first half of 2026. Management lists improving operating efficiency and strengthening operating leverage among its priorities. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Innocent C. Ike said the results demonstrated the resilience of the Group's core earnings base.

CEO Ike Highlights Scale To Value Agenda Priorities

He said the significant reduction in impairment charges, together with growth in net interest income after impairment and net fee and commission income, demonstrates the resilience of the core earnings base. Ike anchors the Scale-to-Value agenda on five priorities: execution capacity, risk governance and regulatory compliance, capital discipline, operating efficiency and earnings quality. The Group said it has built scale and is now turning to creating value.

Total assets rose 1.7 percent to N52.60 trillion at 30 September 2026 from a restated N51.71 trillion at 31 December 2025. Total assets were 4.78 percent below the N55.24 trillion reported in the first-half 2026 results at 30 June 2026. Customer deposits increased 6.6 percent to N36.85 trillion and loans and advances to customers grew 7.4 percent to N14.33 trillion, while shareholders' funds were broadly unchanged at N4.49 trillion.

Access Bank International Operations Drive Majority Of Group Profits

The Banking Group accounted for 96.0 percent of Group profit before tax. Within it, operations outside Nigeria contributed 82.2 percent of profit before tax, with International Banking subsidiaries at 43.7 percent, Rest of Africa at 38.5 percent and Nigeria at 17.8 percent. The Group says it is using this footprint to deepen activity in trade finance, transaction banking, payments and treasury services.

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Recent portfolio steps include the sale of 7.44 percent of Access Bank (Ghana) in July 2026 and the approved transfer of Access Bank (Kenya) into National Bank of Kenya. On regulatory compliance, the Group has identified capital recalls from six banking subsidiaries to meet Section 19(8)(c) of BOFIA, which limits the Bank's investment in subsidiaries to 10 percent of shareholders' funds.

One recall is complete, shareholder approvals have been obtained in four of the remaining five and regulatory approvals are progressing. The Group expects completion within the Central Bank of Nigeria's prescribed timeline to remove the regulatory constraint on dividend distributions, subject to financial position, distributable reserves and regulatory approval.