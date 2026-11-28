INEC's mock accreditation and electronic results upload exercise recorded low voter turnout in Rivers, Kogi, Anambra, Jigawa and Yobe states, with some polling units accrediting only a handful of voters despite BVAS machines functioning largely without hitches.

The mock accreditation and electronic results upload exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission has recorded poor voter turnout across several states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Yobe State, a visit by The Guardian to polling units in Damaturu revealed low participation, with electoral officials having little to do. At Mairi Dispensary polling unit 022, Assistant Presiding Officer I Mr Ishaku Alfa said only six out of 135 registered voters had been accredited as of about 1pm. At Water Board Gate polling unit 013, APO I Mr Sunday Yakubu said only 11 out of 2,327 registered voters had participated.

Also read INEC Plans Nationwide Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise Ahead of 2027 Elections

At Njiwaji Primary School polling unit 023, APO I Mr Ali Wakili disclosed that only three out of 289 registered voters had been accredited. He said the exercise commenced at 8:30am and was scheduled to end at 2:30pm. A voter at Water Board Gate, Bala Dauda, commended the smooth conduct of the exercise but attributed the poor turnout to the difficulty traders faced in leaving their shops to participate.

There was also a noticeable security presence, with at least two police personnel deployed to each polling unit visited to maintain law and order. Speaking at a news conference in Damaturu on Friday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, represented by Administrative Secretary Yakubu Mohammed, said the commission was committed to conducting free, fair, credible, peaceful and inclusive elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained the exercise was designed to test the BVAS, voter accreditation procedures and electronic transmission of results in selected polling units across Yobe. According to him, the simulation would help identify and address operational and network challenges ahead of the 2027 elections. He added that INEC was strengthening operations across the state's 17 local government areas through improved grassroots coordination, secure storage and distribution of election materials, as well as training for permanent and ad-hoc electoral personnel.

Rivers State Mock Exercise Draws Criticism

He said the training covered electoral laws, BVAS operations and results management, stressing that officials were expected to maintain strict neutrality and professionalism. In Rivers State, there was low turnout of eligible voters. At Polling Unit 002, Ward 6, Woji Town in Obio/Akpor local government area, the INEC official, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, and materials arrived on time.

Former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Professor Lawrence Chuku, blamed the low turnout on INEC's inability to carry out wider publicity. Chuku said INEC should have done better giving publicity on the mock exercise and should have enlightened the people before its commencement. Otherwise, he said, it is a very good and laudable exercise. Chioma Kingsley Worlu, who participated, said the hitch-free nature of the exercise indicated that the 2027 election will be free, fair and credible.

He said everything was going on smoothly and the way the BVAS was working, the 2027 election will be hitch free. In Kogi State, low turnout was recorded across the three senatorial districts. At Adankolo Primary School One in Lokoja, voter participation was noticeably low. While INEC officials attended to the few residents who turned up, others were seen going about their normal activities, including playing football within the community.

Some residents attributed the poor turnout to inadequate public sensitisation, saying more needed to be done to educate citizens about the exercise and its importance to the electoral process. The exercise also provided an opportunity to assess the performance of the BVAS machines. While some devices successfully accredited voters within one minute, others experienced technical glitches.

Kogi Officials Satisfied With BVAS Performance

The Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Shehu Wahab, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, commending the process and expressing confidence in the commission's preparedness for the 2027 elections. In Anambra State, the exercise also recorded low turnout in most local government areas, with some polling units registering no voter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Ward 3, Polling Unit 005, at New Era Secondary School in Oyi Local Government Area, two ad hoc staff members were on ground but had no voter to attend to when PUNCH visited. Similarly, at Ward 006, Egbeodo Primary School 1, also in Oyi LGA, the ad hoc staff said only two voters had been accredited out of the 361 registered voters in the area.

One of the officials said the machines were responding very well and did not record any delay for the two voters attended to. Many people came to ask if an election was taking place and were told it was mock accreditation, but they said they were not aware of the exercise. At Modebe Primary School, Ward 3, Polling Unit 006, the ad hoc staff were also seen sitting without attending to any voter.

Anambra Leaders Blame Low Turnout On Poor Publicity

A community leader in Onitsha, Chief Titus Osondu, blamed the low turnout on inadequate publicity and sensitisation by INEC. He said INEC in Anambra should have done better by giving enough publicity and sensitisation, adding that most people stayed indoors thinking it was a sanitation exercise. He said he had done his accreditation and it was seamless, describing it as a good and laudable exercise.

Another resident in Oyi LGA, Cecilia Ugo, said the low turnout was discouraging given the number of registered voters in the state. She said it was an indication that the 2027 election might not witness large turnout. From INEC records, Anambra State has close to one million voters. She did her accreditation at about 10:30am and said the exercise was very smooth, free and fair, and the machines worked smoothly.

Jigawa Voters Face Registration Issues During Exercise

Efforts to get the reaction of the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Elizabeth Agwu, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to her telephone line were not answered as of 3pm on Saturday. In Jigawa State, low turnout was also recorded at polling units visited by PUNCH correspondents, although the BVAS machines reportedly functioned without technical hitches.

At Polling Unit 009, located at Jigawa Tsada Primary School in Dutse Local Government Area, the presiding officer, Sajida Sarki Baba, said the machine was working properly but identified low voter turnout as the major challenge. She said some voters who turned up could not find their names in the polling unit register. A voter, Labaran Isa, who could not find his name in the register, said he suspected that his polling unit had been changed.

He said INEC had created another polling unit within the same school to reduce congestion at Polling Unit 009. The Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities in Jigawa State, Adamu Shu'aibu, expressed satisfaction with the smooth performance of the machines. He said the way the BVAS and every other thing worked was also an indication that the 2027 election might be hitch free.