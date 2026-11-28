INEC held a mock accreditation exercise in Katsina and Osun states on Saturday to test preparations for the 2027 general elections, but both states recorded low voter turnout with officials citing inadequate awareness and voter apathy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday conducted mock accreditation exercises in Katsina and Osun states to assess its preparedness for the 2027 general elections, but both states recorded low voter turnout in most polling units visited.

In Katsina State, the exercise was conducted simultaneously across the state's 361 political wards, with two polling units selected in each ward to evaluate the Commission's operational readiness. INEC ad hoc personnel arrived at their respective polling units as early as 7:30 a.m. to set up, while accreditation commenced at about 8:30 a.m. At Polling Unit 07009, Nadada, Daki 9, under Wakilin Kudu II Ward in Katsina Central, only a handful of registered voters turned up for accreditation, leaving election officials waiting for eligible voters.

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A similar situation was observed at Polling Unit 008, Bayan Tashar Kofar Marusa, Layin Zana, under Wakilin Gabas II Ward, where residents attributed the poor turnout to inadequate voter sensitisation and limited public awareness about the mock exercise. Other polling units, including Unguwar Madawaki and Mannar Gangare, also recorded sparse participation. Some INEC ad hoc staff in Katsina suggested that voter apathy, discouragement and concerns about the credibility of future elections might have contributed to the low turnout.

Speaking while monitoring the exercise, INEC's Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, Aliyu Adosa Garba, expressed satisfaction with its conduct, describing it as smooth and well-coordinated despite the low participation. He explained that the mock accreditation was designed to assess the efficiency of the BVAS machines, electronic result transmission system, logistics deployment and the performance of election personnel under simulated voting conditions.

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Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Professor Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim, described the exercise as crucial to identifying operational gaps and strengthening the Commission's preparations ahead of the January 16 general elections. He said the exercise would enable the Commission to identify possible weaknesses and implement corrective measures before election day.

We have had logistical arrangements, tested our logistics, and we are also assessing the performance of our ad hoc staff as well as the functionality of the BVAS machines and result sheets. So far, we have not encountered any major challenges, but at the end of the exercise we will carry out a comprehensive review to identify and address any issues that may arise, the REC said.

INEC Assesses Katsina State Readiness

In Osun State, the mock accreditation also recorded a low turnout of voters in selected polling units. INEC officials arrived early at the polling units, but voter turnout was poor as officials waited for voters to come out for the exercise. There were also hitches with the BVAS authentication of some voters' fingerprints, although the machine recognised the faces of many who participated.

At Ara Ward 1, Unit 4, Egbedore Local Government Area, INEC officials and unarmed security personnel were seen waiting for voters to come out for accreditation around 9:30 a.m. Similarly, at Ward 3, Unit 9, Ataoja C, Osogbo, officials in charge lamented the poor turnout, saying the BVAS had functioned well during the accreditation of all five voters who turned up before 11 a.m. At Ward 2, Unit 7, AUD Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, about 11 voters participated in the exercise before 11:50 a.m. Three voters in Osogbo Local Government Area, Azeez Kamoli, Olabisi Adisa and Iyiola Gbadamonsi, blamed the low turnout on what they described as inadequate awareness ahead of the exercise.

Gbadamonsi, who spoke in Yoruba, said, Many people did not know that there would be mock accreditation today. I got to know when I saw INEC staff at our polling unit in Isale Osun and I approached them to ask questions. I personally took four people there for the accreditation. Most of us didn't know they were planning anything like this.

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Giving an overview of the exercise, Osun INEC Public Relations Officer, Musa Olurode, admitted that turnout was initially poor but said the situation improved before noon. He said the commission had conducted an awareness campaign ahead of the exercise, noting that voters in the state were rather passive after the successful completion of the August 15 governorship election. He said, We visited Ilesa West, Ilesa East, Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Irepodun, Orolu, Osogbo and Olorunda.

Osun State Mock Accreditation Exercise

Apart from the low turnout early in the morning, it was a huge success. Eventually, in the afternoon, some polling units recorded a large turnout of about 35 to 40 voters. The maximum time that accreditation took was two seconds. Though, in some cases, the fingerprints were not working, what is important in accreditation is that one out of the two steps must work.

We recorded a very huge success largely through facial recognition, and as at 2:30 p.m., the data were uploaded into the IReV, and that also took very few minutes. Almost every polling unit had uploaded as at 2:30 p.m. The commission has taken note, and we have identified areas that need adjustment, but with this, we are good to go come January 2027.

On the alleged poor awareness before the exercise, Olurode said, Since Monday, we have been airing jingles on major radio stations in Osun State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner and I featured on a radio programme to speak about the mock accreditation exercise. We also had meetings with stakeholders at the local government and state levels. On all our social media handles, we posted this information.

INEC Plans Voter Awareness Campaign

What really happened in Osun State is that maybe some people are still basking in the euphoria of the governorship election in August. But between now and January, we still have a long way to go. We will not stop. We will continue to sensitise the people, publicise our messages and engage major stakeholders.

We hope that between now and the middle of December, awareness of the election will be in a higher gear. Despite the low participation recorded in several locations across both states, INEC officials maintained that the exercise had provided an opportunity to evaluate critical election-day processes as preparations continued for the 2027 general elections.