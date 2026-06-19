Love Azeez, Pioneer of Fuji Music, Laid to Rest in Lagos

Veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Love Azeez has died and been buried in Lagos. He was a pioneer and the oldest surviving Fuji music legend, whose contributions to the genre spanned decades. His burial was attended by family, colleagues, and music industry figures.

The Nigeria n music industry and the Fuji music community are mourning the loss of one of its most revered pioneers, Alhaji Azeez Alarape Adio Oladeji, popularly known as Love Azeez , who passed away recently.

He was one of the oldest surviving Fuji musicians and a key figure in the development and popularization of the genre. Love Azeez died last night, according to a statement released by the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) on Thursday. The association's National Public Relations Officer, Ade Bola Muili, also known as King Kakaki Safarri, conveyed the news with deep sorrow, highlighting the immense loss to the Fuji music fraternity.

Love Azeez's contributions to the genre spanned several decades, and his death marks the end of an era. He was not only a performer but also a custodian of the rich cultural heritage embedded in Fuji music, a genre that originated from Yoruba traditional music and Islamic influences. Following his death, the late musician was laid to rest on Thursday in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos State, in accordance with Islamic rites after the Zuhr prayers.

The burial was attended by family members, friends, colleagues, admirers, and numerous members of the Fuji music community who gathered to pay their final respects. Among the dignitaries present was Tony Okoroji, former Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), and Fuji star Alhaji Musibau Alani, popularly known as Omo Kekere, who is also the Vice President of FUMAN. Omo Kekere led members of the association's executive and other Fuji artistes to honour the late musician.

The atmosphere was solemn as attendees reflected on Love Azeez's legacy and his enduring impact on the music industry. Before his death, Love Azeez held significant leadership roles that shaped the Nigerian music landscape. He served as the President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in 1989 and later chaired the Copyright Society of Nigeria, where he worked tirelessly to advance the rights and interests of musicians.

His tenure at COSON was marked by efforts to improve copyright enforcement and ensure that artists received fair compensation for their work. FUMAN President, Alhaji Sikiru Agboola Ayinde, popularly known as SK Sensation, along with the association's National Executive Council, described Love Azeez's death as an irreparable loss to the Fuji music industry. They extended their deepest condolences to his immediate family, friends, associates, admirers, and the entire Fuji music fraternity worldwide.

The association prayed for Allah's forgiveness for the deceased and for strength for his loved ones to bear the loss. Love Azeez's legacy as one of Fuji music's oldest and brightest stars will forever remain etched in history, and his contributions will continue to inspire future generations of musicians





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