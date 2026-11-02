Love and New Notes Leads 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards Nominations

Timini Egbuson film secures nine nominations for the 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards, setting the stage for a competitive ceremony in Enugu State.

The 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards have announced their official list of nominees, revealing Timini Egbuson's romantic horror drama Love and New Notes as the clear frontrunner with a leading nine nominations. The announcement establishes the romantic horror genre film as the most recognized production in the Nigerian movie industry for this year's accolades. This recognition highlights the film's significant impact on audiences and critics alike during the eligibility period.

Close behind the leading title is Daniel Etim Effiong's The Herd, which has secured eight nominations in various categories. The next tier of contenders includes The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire, and Efunroye: The Unicorn, with each of these productions receiving seven nominations. This tight clustering of nominations suggests a highly competitive field where multiple films have strong cases for major awards.

Also read BON Awards 2026: Love and New Notes, The Herd, Colours of Fire lead nominations

Upcoming Ceremony Details

The upcoming awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Enugu State, celebrating outstanding achievements in filmmaking over the past year. The event will honor films, actors, and directors who have demonstrated excellence in the Nigerian movie industry. This location choice adds regional significance to the celebration of Nollywood's cultural and artistic contributions.

The ceremony aims to bring together industry heavyweights and emerging talent to recognize diverse storytelling and production quality. Enugu State serves as the backdrop for this prestigious occasion, highlighting the growing national interest in supporting Nigeria's creative economy. Attendees can expect a celebration that reflects the breadth and depth of contemporary Nigerian cinema.

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Competitive Acting Categories

In the highly competitive Best Actor category, industry heavyweights including Wale Ojo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Uzor Arukwe, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Bucci Franklin will battle for the top honour. Bucci Franklin is nominated for his role in The Creek, while Kanayo O. Kanayo represents Grandpa Must Obey. Jide Kene Achufusi is recognized for Aba Blues, and Timini Egbuson earned his nod for Love and New Notes.

Uzor Arukwe receives a nomination for his performance in Colours of Fire, and Wale Ojo is recognized for 3 Cold Dishes. The Best Actress category features Scarlet Gomez for Behind the Scenes, Osas Ighodaro for Colours of Fire, and Mercy Aigbe for Everything is New Again. Sharon Ooja is nominated for Ordinary People, while Nse Ikpe-Etim is recognized for Devil is a Liar. Osas Ighodaro also appears in the list for 3 Cold Dishes.

Supporting Roles and Technical Awards

The Best Supporting Actor race includes Akeem Ogara for Aisiki, Mike Ezuruonye for Fehintola, and Kelechi Udegbe for The Creek. Jide Awobona is nominated for Ile, Prince Nelson Enwerem for Aba Blues, and Abba Ali Zaky for The Herd. Ibrahim Suleiman rounds out the category with a nomination for Evi. In the Best Supporting Actress category, Eniola Badmus is nominated for Love and New Notes.

Destiny Etiko is recognized for Behind the Scenes, while Damilola Oni receives a nomination for Aisiki. Nancy Isime is up for Everything is New Again, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman for The Herd, and Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr. The Best Kiss category features Vine Olugu and Mercy Aigbe for Everything is New Again, alongside Timini Egbuson and Bolaji Ogunmola for Ajosepo 2: The Gathering. Other nominees include Timini Egbuson and Sophie Alakija for Love and New Notes.

Specialized Categories and Future Outlook

The Best Short Film category showcases Boys Don't Sing, The 9th, Colony Red 2030, Dear Ella, Sweat and Blood, and Cut & Sew - Ìwèmọ́. Technical awards such as Best Soundtrack recognize Si Olorun (A Letter to God), Ara Ile, Love and New Notes, Efunroye: The Unicorn, Colours of Fire, and Evi. Best Child Actor nominations include Royal Aziomaku for Alechenu and Daniel Adeshina for Irin Ajo.

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Additional child acting honors go to Fiyin Asenuga for Grandpa Must Obey, Nnamani Chibuike Wisdom for The 9th, and Tonye Tam Azorbo for Ekemini. The Best Child Actress category features Fisayo 'Abebi' Amodemaja for Irin Ajo, Michelle Onamade for Kikiore, and Marcella Aipoh for Dear Ella. Iremide Adeshina is nominated for Iye, Okorie Emmanuella for The Hole Within, and Future Lolo Lamai for Love in Every Cell.

Emerging talent is recognized in the Most Promising Actor category, featuring Michael Dappa for Day and Night and Vine Olugu for Everything is New Again. Emmanuel Nse is nominated for Half-Light, Abba Ali Zaky for The Herd, and Oluwafemi Odugbesan for Olorisa. The Most Promising Actress list includes Angel Anosike for Aba Blues, Sharon Rotimi for The Hole Within, Tomike Adeoye for Okanjuwa, Chisom Agoawuike for Half-Light, and Lizzy Jay for Si Olorun: A Letter to God.

Technical and directorial excellence is also celebrated, with Best Screenplay nominees including The Herd, The Creek, 3 Cold Dishes, The Covenant, Love and New Notes, and Si Olorun (A Letter to God). Movie with Best Special Effects features The Creek, The Beacon Man, Colours of Fire, Ìrètè: The Reckoning, Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2, and Idia. Best Cinematography nominations go to Behind the Scenes, Aba Blues, Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2, Ajosepo 2: The Gathering, Love and New Notes, and The Creek.

Director of the Year nominations include Toka McBaror for The Creek, Jack'enneth Opukeme for Aba Blues, and Kayode Kasum for Love and New Notes. Bayo Tijani and Abbey Lanre are recognized for Efunroye: The Unicorn, Asurf Oluseyi for 3 Cold Dishes, and Daniel Etim Effiong for The Herd. The prestigious Movie of the Year award will be decided among The Creek, Aba Blues, Love and New Notes, Efunroye: The Unicorn, 3 Cold Dishes, and The Herd.